ETRUUX Addresses Tentative Solution for Shippers and Trucking Companies in Response to California’s State Bill AB5

ETRUUX, a leading fully integrated web-based platform for truckers and shippers, announces its innovative solution designed to address the challenges posed by California’s Assembly Bill 5 (AB5).

California’s AB5, commonly referred to as the “gig worker bill,” imposes new restrictions on how companies classify drivers, requiring them to be classified as employees rather than independent contractors. This change has created significant disruptions for both small and large enterprises in the trucking and shipping industries.

ETRUUX has developed a comprehensive software platform to help shippers and trucking companies navigate these changes. The platform allows shippers to connect directly with trucking companies to meet their shipping needs, offering real-time load tracking at no cost.

Additionally, ETRUUX provides small and mid-sized trucking companies with their own integrated Trucking/Logistics Management System. This system facilitates day-to-day operations such as driver dispatching, customer billing, and driver settlements.

The user-friendly mobile application allows owner-operators and drivers to accept and manage loads directly from their handheld devices, streamlining the shipment process.

Shan Ravin, CEO of ETRUUX, stated, “While we are considering introducing a $99/month fee for our service in the future, we are pleased to offer shippers and truckers a 12-month free trial to experience the benefits of the platform.

Etruux was created by Trucksoft-TMS (Transportation management software) and Trucksoft-ELD (Electronic Logging Devices / book)

