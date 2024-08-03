Housing Guards Expands Its Services to Provide Quality Building Materials in Newmarket

Pickering, ON, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Housing Guards, a leader in the construction supply industry, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their high-quality building materials Newmarket area. This strategic move aims to provide local contractors, builders, and homeowners with easy access to top-notch supplies, ensuring the success of their projects.

Housing Guards has built a stellar reputation for delivering top-notch waterproofing services across various regions. With this new venture, the company aims to leverage its extensive industry experience to offer a curated selection of building materials that meet the highest standards of quality and durability. From foundation and roofing materials to insulation and waterproofing products, Housing Guards’ new inventory is designed to support diverse construction needs, ensuring that every project is built to last.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings to include building materials in Newmarket,” said a spokesperson for Housing Guards. “By offering a wide range of construction materials, we hope to become a one-stop-shop for all building needs, helping our clients achieve their construction goals with ease and confidence.”

Housing Guards’ new product line is available for both residential and commercial projects, ensuring that builders, contractors, and DIY enthusiasts have access to reliable materials that enhance the quality and longevity of their work. The company’s knowledgeable staff is also on hand to provide expert advice and support, ensuring that customers make informed choices for their specific projects.

About Housing Guards

Housing Guards is a premier home improvement company specializing in waterproofing, foundation repair, and now, building materials. With a strong focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation, Housing Guards continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

Contact:

Charlene Alice

Housing Guards

1315 Pickering Pkwy suite 300, Pickering, ON L1V 7G5

416 770 6833

housingguards@gmail.com