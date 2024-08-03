Esperanza Speech an Occupational Therapy Centre : Breaking Barriers to Affordable and Accessible Therapy in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to Esperanza Speech and Occupational Therapy Centre, where we are dedicated to empowering every child to reach their full potential. Our mission is to provide world-class programs for children with unique needs. To know more about us visit our website https://esperanzaelc.com

At Esperanza, we strive to make therapy accessible and affordable for all families in Dubai. Our comprehensive services include consultations, evaluations, and collaboration with our team of expert speech therapists, occupational therapists, and related service providers. Our goal is to support your child’s growth and development with personalized and evidence-based interventions.

Our specialization covers a variety of therapeutic services, including speech therapy, occupational therapy, and ABA therapy, specifically designed for children with diverse needs, including those on the autism spectrum. We aim to provide comprehensive pediatric therapy that addresses each child’s unique challenges and strengths.

Esperanza’s Process: From the initial appointment to celebrating milestones and achievements, the journey at Esperanza unfolds through a well-defined process. Parents can visit our website to learn more about the detailed steps involved in our process

Programs Offered at Esperanza: Esperanza offers a range of programs designed to cater to the diverse needs of children:

1) Speech Therapy: Tailored to help children with communication and swallowing difficulties.

2) Occupational Therapy: Focused on enhancing independence in daily activities.

3) ABA Therapy: Applied Behavior Analysis for children with autism and other developmental challenges.

4) Parent Education and Training: Empowering parents with the knowledge and skills to support their child’s development.

5) Group Therapy: Facilitating social skills and peer interactions in a supportive environment.

To know more about our programmes visit https://esperanzaelc.com/programmes/

Key Programs and Collaborations:

1) Vocational Programs with G3 Galaxy: Every Sunday, we offer free vocational programs to children with special needs in collaboration with G3 Galaxy. This program is designed to enhance the practical skills and independence of our young participants.

2) Early Identification of Hearing Loss Awareness: In partnership with Hit96.7 FM, Esperanza recently organized a program highlighting the crucial significance of early identification of hearing loss. This initiative aims to raise awareness and provide essential information to parents and caregivers. You can watch the full discussion on our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8GoT97gnGK/

3) Sponsorship of Tarang Event: Esperanza was one of the proud sponsors of Tarang, an event conceptualized by G3 Galaxy in collaboration with Dubai Bodi Lions Club. This event celebrated cultural diversity and promoted community engagement. Watch the event highlights on YouTube: https://youtu.be/h9XsuX6VXRo.

“At Esperanza, our goal is to ensure that every child has access to the best possible care and support. We are committed to providing affordable therapy options and collaborating with community partners to enrich our programs,” said Swapna Rajan Koshy, Clinical Director at Esperanza. “Watching our children thrive and grow is the greatest reward, and we are dedicated to making a positive impact on their lives.”

If you wish to take the next step in your child’s journey, please contact us today to schedule a tour or a consultation. Allow us to demonstrate how hope can transform your life, as you experience the incredible joy of watching your child thrive and grow.

Contact Information:

Swapna Rajan Koshy

Clinical Director

Esperanza Speech and Occupational Therapy Centre

elc.esperanza@gmail.com

00971555241094

https://esperanzaelc.com/contact/

Esperanza Speech and Occupational Therapy Centre, located in Dubai, UAE, is committed to delivering exceptional therapy services designed to enhance the lives of children with special needs. Our mission is to provide world-class programs to children with unique needs. With a focus on individualized care and evidence-based practices, Esperanza strives to make a positive impact on every child’s development journey