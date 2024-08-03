Elite Online Publishing Announces Author Maurice C. Cook Achieved #1 International Bestseller with his new book Unlikely Texas Ranger: You Be the Judge.

#1 International Bestselling Author Maurice C. Cook releases his book

Unlikely Texas Ranger: You Be the Judge

#1 International Bestselling Author Maurice C. Cook releases his book

Unlikely Texas Ranger: You Be the Judge

Houston, TX, 2024-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Author Maurice C. Cook joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with his New Book, Unlikely Texas Ranger: You Be the Judge which was released Tuesday, July 16, 2024, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Maurice C. Cook, a renowned figure in Texas law enforcement, is thrilled to announce the triumphant launch of his new memoir, “Unlikely Texas Ranger: You Be the Judge,” which has soared to the #1 bestseller position on Amazon. This compelling book takes readers through Cook’s inspiring journey from modest beginnings in small-town Texas to becoming the Chief of the Texas Rangers. With vivid storytelling, Cook shares his path of resilience, determination, and dedication to justice, offering a captivating look at his life and career. “Unlikely Texas Ranger” is an engaging narrative that invites readers to explore the remarkable experiences of a true Texas legend and to draw their own conclusions about his extraordinary story. Join Maurice C. Cook on this fascinating journey and discover the essence of what it means to be a Texas Ranger.

Elite Online Publishing Published, Promoted and Reached #1 International Bestseller in FIVE categories in the United States and Australia. Including Biographies of the Air Force and Urban, State & Local Government Law in the US. Administrative Law, Southwestern United States History, and Urban, State & Local Government Law in Australia. He also achieved FIVE #1 Hot New Release Categories in the United States and Australia.

ABOUT THE BOOK

In this gripping memoir, Maurice C. Cook takes us on an extraordinary journey from the humble beginnings of small-town Texas to the pinnacle of law enforcement as the Chief of the Texas Rangers. A true American hero, Cook’s life story is a testament to resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to justice.

With a backdrop of the Texas heartland, Unlikely Texas Ranger is a captivating narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Cook’s rich storytelling brings his experiences to life in a tale of rising the ranks against all odds, upholding justice, and being on the frontlines of some of the most intense moments of United States contemporary history, including the infamous Waco Seige of 1993.

Unlikely Texas Ranger is more than just a memoir; it’s a testament to the power of determination, the pursuit of justice, and the indomitable spirit of a true Texas legend. Join Maurice C. Cook on a journey through his remarkable life, and discover what it truly means to be a Texas Ranger. And what is that meaning, exactly?



YOU BE THE JUDGE!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Maurice C. Cook is a distinguished figure in Texas law enforcement and military service. Currently serving as the Sheriff of Bastrop County, Texas, Cook is the proud former Chief of the Texas Rangers and a United States Air Force veteran who served in the Vietnam War.

Cook’s notable Texas law enforcement career includes but is not limited to being a Highway Patrol officer, a Houston Intelligence Agent, working in the Motor Vehicle Theft Service, graduating the FBI National Academy, and, of course, being a Texas Ranger, where his leadership skills and commitment to justice led him to serve as their Chief until his retirement from the department in 1996. His debut memoir, Unlikely Texas Ranger: You Be the Judge, details the riveting points of his life and career.

He also holds several higher education degrees—a BS from Sam Houston State University, a MA from Stephen F. Austin University, and a JD from Thurgood Marshall School of Law with a JD, culminating in him being a licensed attorney and teaching Criminal Justice courses at Alvin Community College.

When not fulfilling his Sheriff duties, Cook likes to spend time with his family and friends. He can usually be found either on his ranch tending to his cows or working on his collection of antique cars. He enjoys a good Hallmark movie from time to time.



ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. It’s about ensuring your book helps you smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility. Founders Melanie Johnson and Jenn Foster built Elite Online Publishing with a singular purpose in mind: to empower you to deliver authority in every word you write. They, along with their team of experienced publishers, deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing bestselling books. In fact, they are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a bestselling author. No matter where you are in the book writing process, Elite Online Publishing is your partner for creating, publishing and marketing your bestselling book. For more information, visit eliteonlinepublishing.com and tune into the Elite Expert Insider Podcast and the Elite Publishing Podcast .

A donation was made in Maurice C. Cook’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation —the child will receive six books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library , providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for one year!

