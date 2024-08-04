United Kingdom Dysphagia Management Industry Set to Experience Significant Growth value of USD 293.3 million by 2033

The United Kingdom’s dysphagia management industry is poised for a substantial surge in revenue, with projections indicating a robust escalation from USD 232.4 million in 2023 to an estimated USD 293.3 million by 2033. This anticipated growth underscores a burgeoning demand for dysphagia management products, expected to maintain a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.4% over the forecast period.

In 2022, the dysphagia management market in the United Kingdom demonstrated promising momentum, with total revenue reaching USD 228.2 million. This upward trajectory is indicative of a growing recognition of the importance of effective dysphagia management solutions and an increased emphasis on enhancing patient outcomes throughout the healthcare landscape.

Dysphagia, a condition characterized by difficulty swallowing, poses significant challenges for individuals and healthcare providers alike. The rise in demand for dysphagia management products reflects a commitment to addressing these challenges and improving the quality of care for patients across the UK.

“The anticipated growth in the dysphagia management industry underscores the importance of innovative solutions and comprehensive care strategies,” said FMI. “As we continue to advance our understanding of dysphagia and refine our treatment approaches, we are poised to make meaningful strides in improving patient outcomes and enhancing overall quality of life.”

With a steadfast commitment to innovation and a growing emphasis on patient-centered care, the United Kingdom is poised to lead the way in dysphagia management, driving positive change and fostering a brighter future for individuals living with swallowing difficulties.

Key Highlights of the Report:

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders, structural abnormalities, and other medical conditions is a key driver of market growth.

The increasing awareness of dysphagia among healthcare professionals and the public is also driving market growth.

The product segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market by 2033.

The hospitals segment is expected to be the largest end user of dysphagia management products.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading dysphagia management companies in the UK prioritise strategic alliances as they seek to develop new product lines and increase their customer base internationally. In the UK, major players are also making significant investments in R&D to create state-of-the-art dysphagia management tools.

Recent Developments in the United Kingdom Dysphagia Management Business:

In October 2022, the United Kingdom-based company Phagenesis Ltd. launched the Phageneyx Neurostimulation System in the United States. The new system uses pharyngeal electrical stimulation to treat people with dysphagia.

In October 2022, Eisai and Cogstate expanded their agreement for the global development and commercialization of digital cognitive assessment technologies.

In December 2022, Astellas, Eisai, Daiichi Sankyo, and Takeda agreed to collaborate to reduce the environmental burden in the field of pharmaceutical packaging.

Key Companies Profiled:

Abbott

Nestlé Health Science

Danone S.A

Hormel Foods Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Cipla Ltd

Eisai Co Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Cook Medical Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

VitalStim UK

Nutricia Limited

Simply Food Solutions Limited

Ampcare, LLC

E2 Scientific Corp

TheraSIP LLC

Phagenesis

ProvaMed®

Kent Precision Foods Group

United Kingdom Dysphagia Management Industry Analysis by Category:

By Product:

Drugs (Proton Pump Inhibitors)

Feeding Tubes Naso-gastric Tubes PEG Tubes

Nutritional Solutions Thickeners Beverages Purees

Devices Medical Cups Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NEMS) Tactile-thermal Stimulation (TTS) Pharyngeal Electrical Stimulation (PES)



By Indication:

Oropharyngeal Dysphagia

Esophageal Dysphagia

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Specialty Clinics

By Country:

England

Wales

Scotland

Northern Ireland

