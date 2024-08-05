Vacuum Mixing Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% and reach USD 186.0 Million by 2029 | FMI Study

The global Vacuum Mixing Devices Market is poised for steady growth, according to a recent analysis. The market is projected to expand at a 2.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2029, reaching a value of approximately US$157.9 million by 2022.

Vertical vacuum-mixing devices are the current market leaders, accounting for over 57.7% of the global market in 2021. These devices are favored for their efficiency and versatility in various industries.

The FMI analyst thinks that market gains will further be upheld by the clinical benefits associated with use of vacuum mixing devices. FMI expects the vacuum mixing devices to see unwavering growth in the next 10 years, as the global healthcare space actively embraces ‘efficiency-enabling’ medical mixing equipment.

Medical mixing processes have remained challenging for a long period, primarily undermined by the lack of competent technologies. With gradual evolution of vacuum mixing devices, a wide range of mixing applications are handled seamlessly in shorter timespan without compromising on the results.

According to the FMI report, the vacuum mixing devices market reflects a fair degree of fragmentation, wherein a large pool of regional manufacturers is competing neck to neck. Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet remain two of the market goliaths, with strong product portfolios and extended regional presence.

A majority of the revenues of these two companies are generated from the US and Germany, and their focus on strategic collaborations will continue to yield significant profit benefits and ensure sustained growth. For instance, in 2018, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. – a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare – collaborated with Apple to transform the patients’ journey for two most common type of surgeries undergone by the Americans every year – knee and hip replacement. This collaboration was aimed at popularizing the Zimmer Biomet ‘mymobility’ app, an app that makes use of Apple Watch to facilitate constructive connections between patients and their respective surgical teams.

The FMI analyst finds that though the factors conditioning success differ for market players of varying statures, but in all the cases, the market partakers will have to be adept at effective tracking of the evolving market trends and make necessary adaptations.

Vacuum Mixing Devices Market Key Companies Profiled:

Zimmer Biomet

Heraeus Holding

Stryker

DJO Global, Inc.

Summit Medical

OSARTIS GmbH

SIRIO DENTAL S.R.L.

DENTALFARM SRL

Eurocem Srl

Whip Mix Corporation

Portability: The New Normal Grappling End User Appeal

In 2018, the devices with vertical orientation is estimated to surpass other variants and account for over ½ of the global vacuum mixing devices-derived value. Though end users will continue to invest in vertical vacuum mixing devices, the demand for rotational vacuum mixing devices will also see a considerable uptick through 2029, unveils FMI.

With ‘portable’ emerging as the new norm in the medical laboratory equipment space, manufacturers are jumping onto the ‘portability’ bandwagon by launching newer models of vacuum mixing devices that are easy-to-carry and compact. According to the FMI analysis, North America (29%) and Europe (26%) will continue to be the leading markets for vacuum mixing devices in 2019 and beyond, set in motion by robust healthcare infrastructure and massive investments in development of high-quality laboratory essentials.

Vacuum mixing devices worth ~ US$ 128 Mn were sold in hospitals in 2018, primarily driven by the growing number of inpatient and outpatient procedures. Manufacturers, to draw upon this increase in demand, are focusing on effective marketing of their products to hospitals by using ‘easy-to-use’ and ‘compatibility with varying viscosities’ as two of their key marketing touchpoints. However, various regulations put in place for manufacturing of vacuum mixing devices will continue to impede its penetration by increasing the ‘time-to-market’ factor.

Key Market Segments Covered in Vacuum Mixing Devices Market Research

By Product:

Vertical Vacuum-Mixing Devices

Rotational Vacuum-Mixing Devices

Vertical+Twisting Vacuum-Mixing Devices

By Modality:

Bench Top Devices

Portable Devices

By End User:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

