Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market is Expected to Grow at a 5.8% CAGR and Reach US$ 15.60 Billion by 2033 | FMI Study

The global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market is poised for significant expansion, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market, currently valued at over US$8.86 billion in 2023, is projected to reach a substantial US$15.60 billion by 2033. This translates to a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% over the next decade.

Swabs and viral transport mediums are in higher demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The ability of businesses to produce products suitable for viral collection, maintenance, and culture has increased as a result of research facilities and labs stepping up their efforts to create COVID-19 vaccines.

Acquire a stunning sample report featuring compelling graphs and charts. @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11195

Companies in the swab and viral transport medium business are producing inventive kits with vials, double-ended flocked swabs, medications, and other items that avoid bacterial or fungal contamination. They are concentrating on a better solution formulation to stop the growth of bacterial and fungal flora. The market is expanding owing to new viral transport medium solutions.

An additional element fueling the market expansion is the rise in the number of novel viruses that have the potential to infect humans and cause a variety of illnesses. According to an article in Nature from 2021, certain respiratory viruses are resurfacing in unexpected ways as pandemic limitations loosen. Infections with the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which accounts for 5% of all pediatric fatalities globally, began to rise in April 2021. As a result of the increased need for specimen collection kits and diagnosis, the prevalence of additional infectious illnesses is predicted to propel market expansion.

Manufacturers are creating viral transport mediums for influenza diagnostics as the flu season gets underway. Healthcare in western nations is extremely concerned about influenza-related morbidity and death. To provide swabs and viral transport mediums, manufacturers are expanding their research and development capabilities. Manufacturers are also starting to recognize the advantages of online pharmacies over hospitals and retail pharmacies. To increase their revenue sources, they are working with established e-Commerce companies.

Owing to its highly developed medical infrastructure and high frequency of infectious illnesses, North America is predicted to dominate the global market during the forecast period. During the pandemic, North America saw a spike in laboratory testing, which fueled the market expansion. The market is also growing significantly due to the existence of biopharma businesses, a large number of labs, and research studies on viral infection.

Key Takeaways

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 9% through 2033.

through 2033. The United States is expected to develop at a 1% CAGR during the forecast period.

CAGR during the forecast period. With a CAGR of 0% over the forecast period, Canada is predicted to develop promptly in the market.

over the forecast period, Canada is predicted to develop promptly in the market. In China, the market is expected to proliferate, registering a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Germany is estimated to grow decently registering a CAGR of 7% until 2033.

Competitive Landscape

Top players operating in the swab and viral transport medium market are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Quidel Corporation, COPAN Diagnostics Inc., VIRCELL S.L., Deltalab, Titan Biotech Ltd., Medical Wire & Equipment, and others.

These market players are always inventing and creating new products to suit the various requirements of diagnostic laboratories and research institutions. They are enhancing the design and components used in swabs to enhance their collection efficacy. They are also developing transport mediums that can hold viral specimens for extended periods without compromising their vitality. Additionally, to improve the stability and accuracy of diagnostic samples, they are also combining advanced technologies.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, the start of long-distance drone deliveries in North Carolina was announced by Zipline and Cardinal Health.

In May 2020, in several pharmacies across the United States, Health Mart® pharmacies announced that they would provide free COVID-19 test collection. Health Mart is dedicated to creating cutting-edge public and private collaborations as a member of the McKesson Corporation to assist address the COVID-19 epidemic.

Other Key Players Operating in the Swab and Viral Transport Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Quidel Corporation,

COPAN Diagnostics Inc.,

VIRCELL S.L., Deltalab,

Titan Biotech Ltd.,

Medical Wire & Equipment

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market by Category

By Product:

Viral Transport Medium Tissue Culture Medium Glycerol Transport Medium

Virus Swabs Nasopharyngeal Swabs Deep Nasal Swabs Combined Nasal & Throat Swabs Culture Swabs Vaginal Swabs



By Application:

Influenza

Respiratory syncytial virus

Mumps Virus

Adenovirus

Rhinovirus

Herpes Simplex Virus

Varicella-Zoster Virus

Other Indication

By End User:

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube