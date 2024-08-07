The Future of Clinical Chemistry: Analyzer Market Insights

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Industry Overview

The global clinical chemistry analyzers market size was estimated at USD 18.63 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, is predicted to be one of the high-impact rendering drivers of this market. This subsequent increase in disease prevalence has triggered companies to produce advanced clinical chemistry solutions at a large scale, to aid in diagnosis.

Consequently, the high need for clinical chemistry products led to unprecedented growth in new market entrants, resulting in high competition.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

The technological innovations in clinical chemistry products have led to early disease detection and specialized diagnosis in the areas of oncology, gynecology, & endocrinology and enabled testing on a larger scale. The advancements comprise better resolution, advanced modeling & parameter estimation, computer-assisted interpretation, improved pattern recognition, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The benefits of the abovementioned advancements and automated analyzers are automatic data acquisition, greater process control allowing real-time automation, efficient parameter monitoring, and automatic variable adjustment. These tools also offer analysis of a wide range of samples and facilitate immediate generation of results, reflecting their potential use in the intensive care unit, outpatient clinics, and emergency as well as surgical wards in the future. These benefits are estimated to drive physician preference for these solutions, thus creating high potential opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

However, one of the major restraints for laboratories, hospitals, and manufacturers in global market is the high capital investments required for these instruments which will lead to high cost of the tests, decreased affordability, and will increased the exit and entry barrier for new entrants. However, various steps are being taken to decrease the initial setup cost such as reagent rental agreements and cost-per-test which will help in a significant reduction of cost and help in growth of the market. Also, limited investments and reimbursements for these diagnostic tests and availability of cheaper diagnostic methods are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Category Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

• The global polynucleotides injectable market size was estimated at USD 111.5 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2030.Technological advancements in biotechnology primarily drive the market, as do the growing demand for skin rejuvenation, personalized medicine, and investments in research and development (R&D).

• The global annuloplasty system market size was estimated at USD 425.2 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) along with the growing geriatric population base, preference for minimally invasive procedures, and heart health awareness programs are some of the major factors driving the market growth.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global clinical chemistry analyzers market report based on product, test, end-use, and region:

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Analyzers

o Small

o Medium

o Large

o Very Large

• Reagents

o Calibrators

o Controls

o Standards

o Others

• Others

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Basic Metabolic Panel (BMP)

• Electrolyte Panel

• Liver Panel

• Lipid Profile

• Renal Profile

• Thyroid Function Panel

• Specialty Chemical Tests

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospitals

• Academic Research Centers

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Others

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o France

o Italy

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Thailand

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

• Abbott

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Horiba, Ltd.

• ELITech Group

• QuidelOrtho Corporation

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Recent Developments

• In July 2023 , Beckman Coulter Diagnostics receives FDA clearance for the DxC 500 AU Chemistry Analyzer, an automated system designed for small-to-medium-sized laboratories. The analyzer, featuring standardized assays, enhances clinical decision-making and patient outcomes with proven Six Sigma performance, supporting efficiency and reliability in diagnostic testing

• In March 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific has completed the acquisition of The Binding Site Group for £2.3 billion (USD 2.8 billion). The addition of The Binding Site expands Thermo Fisher’s Specialty Diagnostics segment, particularly in oncology testing for multiple myeloma

• In May 2023 , Siemens Healthineers introduces the Atellica HEMA 570 and 580 Analyzers for high-volume hematology testing. These solutions feature intuitive interfaces, multi-analyzer automation connectivity, and rules-based testing to streamline workflows and provide fast and reliable results for physicians and patients