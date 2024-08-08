The U.S. Smart Air Purifier Market: Smart Air, Smart Money

U.S. Air Purifier Industry Overview

The U.S. air purifier market size was estimated at USD 4,294.6 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The surging air pollution level across the country is projected to contribute to the adoption of air purifiers. As air quality continues to deteriorate due to industrial emissions, vehicular pollution, and urbanization, the masses are becoming highly concerned about the health risks associated with breathing polluted air. Further, increasing instances of global climate change and global warming are leading to rising incidences of wildfires across the U.S., which are likely to deteriorate the air purity, thereby driving the demand for air purifiers in the U.S.

In the U.S., ensuring optimal indoor air quality within schools, offices, and other workplaces is paramount for the well-being and comfort of students and employees alike. Substandard indoor air quality can lead to fatigue, headaches, and irritation of the eyes, throat, lungs, and nose, thereby hindering workers’ productivity. Certain air pollutants have the potential to induce diseases like asthma, while prolonged exposure to substances such as asbestos and radon can increase the risk of cancer. Hence, to filter the harmful air particulates and supply the purified air, the demand for air purifiers is likely to remain high in the U.S.

The dust from renovation or construction activities, cleaning supplies, pesticides, or other airborne chemicals may also contribute to poor indoor air quality. To tackle all these problems pertaining to indoor air quality, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration has set standards related to ventilation and air contaminants, which can help improve the overall indoor air quality. The establishment of such standards is likely to drive the demand for air purifiers to supply clean air.

For instance, California and New Jersey have regulations for indoor air quality. The New Jersey Indoor Air Quality Standard, N.J.A.C. 12:100-13 (2007), sets guidelines and standards related to indoor air quality during working hours in public employee-occupied buildings. In addition, the California state-level indoor air quality program focuses on identifying and studying public health problems associated with indoor environments and promotes healthy indoor environments in the state.

U.S. Air Purifier Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. air purifier market report based on technology, sales channel, type, coverage range, application, and states.

U.S. Air Purifier Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

• Activated Carbon

• Ionic Filters

• Electrostatic Precipitator

• Others

U.S. Air Purifier Sales Channel Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Online

• Offline

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Retail Stores

o Specialty Stores

o Others

U.S. Air Purifier Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Standalone/Portable

• In-duct/Fixed

U.S. Air Purifier Coverage Range Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Below 250 Sq. Ft.

• 250-400 Sq. Ft.

• 401-700 Sq. Ft.

• Above 700 Sq. Ft.

U.S. Air Purifier Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Commercial

o Retail Shops (Mercantile)

o Offices

o Healthcare Facilities

o Hospitality

o Schools & Educational Institutions

o Laboratories

o Transport

o Others

• Residential

• Industrial

U.S. Air Purifier State Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Alabama

• Alaska

• Arizona

• Arkansas

• California

• Colorado

• Connecticut

• Delaware

• Florida

• Georgia

• Hawaii

• Idaho

• Illinois

• Indiana

• Iowa

• Kansas

• Kentucky

• Louisiana

• Maine

• Maryland

• Massachusetts

• Michigan

• Minnesota

• Mississippi

• Missouri

• Montana

• Nebraska

• Nevada

• New Hampshire

• New Jersey

• New Mexico

• New York

• North Carolina

• North Dakota

• Ohio

• Oklahoma

• Oregon

• Pennsylvania

• Rhode Island

• South Carolina

• South Dakota

• Tennessee

• Texas

• Utah

• Vermont

• Virginia

• Washington

• West Virginia

• Wisconsin

• Wyoming

Key Companies profiled:

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• Sharp Electronics Corporation

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• AprilAire

• LG Electronics

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Unilever (Blueair)

• Dyson

• Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

• SharkNinja

• Lasko Products, LLC (Germ Guardian)

• Vesync Co., Ltd (Arovast Corporation)

• COWAY CO., LTD.

• PuroAir

• IQAir Group

Key U.S. Air Purifier Company Insights

Some of the key players operating in the market include Honeywell International, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, and IQAir.

• Daikin Industries, Ltd. offers air-conditioning systems, room heating and heat pump hot water supply systems, room air conditioning systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, and air conditioning systems for plants, facilities, and office buildings. It also provides low and medium air conditioning systems, water chillers, air purifiers, humidity-adjusting air processing units, marine-type container refrigeration systems, and air handling units.

• Honeywell International Inc. is a technology and manufacturing company that caters to a wide range of industries, including aerospace, commercial buildings, energy, life sciences, healthcare, and manufacturing. The company operates through four segments, namely aerospace technologies, building technologies, performance materials and technologies, and safety & productivity solutions. It has been focusing on sustainability, digitalization, and continuous growth.

Recent Developments

• In January 2024, Daikin Industries, Ltd. introduced UV LED air purifiers with the aim of attaining superior disinfection efficacy. These purifiers initially trap viruses and other harmful particles from the air using a filter, followed by exposure to UV radiation to deactivate the trapped viruses. UV light irradiation disrupts the genetic material of the viruses, resulting in quicker and more dependable inactivation than traditional techniques.

• In February 2024, SharkNinja introduced a new range of products tailored for the EMEA market, encompassing its four distinct business divisions: Ninja Kitchen, Ninja Outdoor, Shark Clean, and Shark Beauty. This launch encompasses a total of 20 new products, including seven additions to the Shark lineup and 13 from Ninja. Among the highlights is the new range of Double Stack Air Fryers, a cutting-edge robot vacuum cleaner, and the innovative NEVER CHANGE 5 air purifier.