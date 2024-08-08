Pigment Dispersion Market: A Growth Opportunity

Pigment Dispersion Industry Overview

The global pigment dispersion market size was estimated at USD 25.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The steady growth in the packaging industry, in terms of both food and non-food packaging and printing of labels, is expected to drive demand for pigment dispersions during the forecast period. Changing consumer buying behavior associated with attractive packaging colors is expected to drive demand for pigment dispersions over the forecast period. With the increasing use of plastics, papers, and paperboards for packaging applications, pigments find growth opportunities in the packaging industry.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polypropylene (PP), and polystyrene (PS) are the most preferred polymers in single-service food packaging segment. Factors such as the increasing use of plastic and paper & paperboard materials and use of various colorants to make attractive packaging are expected to drive overall pigments demand.

Organic pigments are an alternative to some of toxic inorganic pigments. However, organic pigments are more expensive and some pigments that exhibit superior properties are limited. Manufacturers are investing in research & development activities to replace metals in manufacture of red and yellow synthetic pigments to produce environment-friendly synthetic pigments.

Titanium dioxide is the most widely used inorganic pigment on account of its non-toxic content, chemical stability, and versatile properties for use in plastic and paper & paperboard food packaging. Zinc oxide is a synthetically produced pigment and is considered to have a lesser toxic effect on humans. Currently, titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide account for the maximum share of global pigment demand for plastic and paper & paperboard food packaging applications.

