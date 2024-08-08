Europe Viscosupplementation Market Poised for Significant Growth, Reaching USD 12.03 Billion by 2033, expanding at a 9.37% CAGR

The market for viscosupplementation in Europe is set to experience substantial growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 4.49 billion in 2022 to USD 4.91 billion by the end of 2023. This represents a steady increase and underscores the growing demand for advanced joint health therapies across the region.

According to recent market insights, the Europe viscosupplementation market is expected to maintain a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.37%, reaching an estimated valuation of USD 12.03 billion by 2033. This growth is driven by increasing awareness and adoption of viscosupplementation therapies, which offer effective pain management and support for a healthier, more active lifestyle.

A notable trend contributing to this growth is the holistic wellness approach embraced by several European wellness centers. These centers integrate viscosupplementation within comprehensive programs focusing on pain management, mental health, dietary improvements, and lifestyle changes. Such holistic approaches are gaining popularity for their ability to address joint health comprehensively, thereby enhancing overall well-being.

Patients across Europe are prioritizing viscosupplementation therapies to improve their quality of life significantly. By providing sustained pain relief and enabling increased mobility, these treatments empower individuals to lead more active and satisfying lives. This emphasis on enhancing quality of life underscores the pivotal role of viscosupplementation in modern healthcare practices.

The market also benefits from a diverse product portfolio that caters to individual patient needs. From hyaluronic acid formulations to customized injection schedules, healthcare providers can tailor treatment plans to optimize outcomes for each patient. This diversity fosters greater patient satisfaction and encourages widespread adoption of viscosupplementation therapies.

As the European viscosupplementation market continues to expand, stakeholders are increasingly focused on innovation and patient-centric care. The forthcoming years promise exciting developments aimed at further improving joint health outcomes and overall patient well-being.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market for viscosupplementation in Europe expanded at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2018 to 2022.

The United Kingdom viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the course of the projected period.

From 2023 to 2033, the France viscosupplementation market is anticipated to grow at a 9.1% CAGR.

Germany’s share of the European viscosupplementation market is expected to grow by 8.2% between 2023 and 2033.

During the anticipated period, the Spain viscosupplementation market is expected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR.

The market for viscosupplementation in Italy is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the projected period.

A 7.9% CAGR is anticipated for the hospitals category over the course of the projection period.

For single injection viscosupplementation, a CAGR of 8.2% is estimated for the anticipated time frame.

“Increasing joint injuries and awareness towards various kinds of wellness programs to boost the Europe viscosupplementation market growth,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The use of cutting-edge technology by major manufacturers in the production of viscosupplementation is expected to raise the demand for cryotherapy technologies in Europe.

Key Developments:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. declared in 2022 that Health Canada has approved using CINGAL as a medical instrument for treating knee osteoarthritis (O.A.)-related pain.

An exclusive global collaborative agreement to develop, produce, and sell IgM antibody agonists for three cancer targets and three immunology/inflammation targets was finalized in 2022, according to a press release from Sanofi S.A. and IGM Bioscience.

With the debut of its revolutionary portfolio in Spain in 2022, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. leveraged the restorative power of hyaluronic acid. At the 20th Aesthetic & Anti-aging Medicine World Congress 2022 (AMWC) in Monte Carlo, Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A. showcased its Aesthetic Care portfolio together with a scientific symposium on its ground-breaking ACP (Auto-Crosslinked Polymer) technology.

Key companies profiled:

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Meda AB

Ferring B.V

Fidia Pharmaceutici S.p.A

Bioventus LLC

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

VIRCHOW BIOTECH

Lifecore Biomedical

Segmentation Analysis of the Europe Viscosupplementation Market:

By Product:

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

By Region:

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

