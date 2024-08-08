Americas COVID-19 Testing Market Surges: USD 9.8 Billion Projected by 2033, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% | FMI

The Americas COVID-19 Testing Market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the ongoing pandemic and the need for accurate and timely diagnostics. The market, currently valued at US$5.1 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a substantial USD 9.8 billion by 2033, expanding at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The expanding number of COVID-19-infected individuals, treatment procedures, and R&D activities are driving up demand for COVID-19 testing in the United States. Furthermore, rising demand for sampling kits, health concerns, and the detection of COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, mild-fever cold, and body aches drive the adoption of COVID-19 testing in the United States throughout the projected period.

The increasing availability of Nasopharyngeal swab samples among patients is expected to fuel market expansion. Furthermore, the ease of access to COVID-19 self-testing kits at home is increasing the growth of online purchases on e-commerce platforms.

Get the Recently Updated Report of the American COVID-19 Testing Market as a Sample Copy @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13636

Healthcare manufacturers are developing innovative diagnostic kits to control the infection of COVID-19. On the other hand, rising complications in the COVID-19 testing equipment slow down the market growth. In addition, launching vaccine doses by medical institutes also restrains the market share.

Scope of Online Sales Channel in the Market?

In the last few years, the adoption of online sales channels among the end-users has increased the market expansion. As a result, based on the distribution channel, the online sales channel leads the global market by securing a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The online sales channel provides certain discounts, coupons, and product offers that will likely attract consumers’ attention and increase market opportunities during the forecast period. In addition, the high acceptance and convenience of end-users primarily increase the adoption of online sales channels due to home delivery and reduced costs.

Top Countries Performance in the Americas COVID-19 Testing Market

The U.S. market secures a CAGR of 6.5% with a valuation of 3.5 Bn during the forecast period. Technological advancement, innovative products, and license agreements are driving the U.S. America’s COVID-19 testing market size. As a result, the prominent players are making strategies and implementing plans that are driving market expansion.

On the other hand, the U.K. is smoothly capturing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Government regulations, high technology, new policies, and essential players are expanding the U.K. Americas COVID-19 testing market opportunities.

In addition, the growing healthcare sector, laboratories, and clinics are uplifting market growth. As a result, the U.S. is estimated to hold a valuation of US$ 412.4 Bn during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

The Americas COVID-19 Testing market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 9.8 Bn by 2033.

expected to have a valuation of by 2033. With a CAGR of 6.7% , the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

, the global market is increasing during the forecast period. The market in the United States is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033.

through 2033. With a CAGR of 5.8% , the UK market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

, the UK market significantly uplifts during the forecast period. The China market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

The market is consolidated by the number of present players globally during the forecast period. The players are innovating and launching new testing equipment to detect COVID-19 infection. These players are capturing end-users’ attention by providing advanced testing equipment.

Prominent vendors are growing the market by adopting several marketing tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

Last few days to get reports at discounted prices, the offer expires soon!

Request Discount @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-13636

Some of the Leading Companies Operating in the Market are:

Sky Medical Supplies & Equipment LLC.

Sugentech, Inc.

Novacyt Group

Aurora Instruments Ltd.

PRIMA Lab SA

SD Biosensor, INC.

Gold Standard Diagnostics

Eurofins Technologies

Biomerieux SA

Danaher

Recent Developments in the Americas COVID-19 Testing Market:

In Dec 2021, Trusted Laboratory DIPM announced that the FDA approved a COVID-19 emergency RT-PCR test that would detect omicron variants.

In Oct 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. announced the authorization of Respiratory SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR issued by the U.S. FDA.

Americas COVID-19 Testing Market by Category

By Test Type:

SARS-CoV2 IgM/IgG Antibody Rapid Test Kits

SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kits

Multiplex Real-time RT-PCR Assay Kits

By Sample Type:

Blood

Nasopharyngeal Swabs

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

Online Sales Channel

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube