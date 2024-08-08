Global Automated CPR Device Market Anticipated to grow significantly and reach USD 255.7 million by 2034 at a 5.4% of CAGR

The global automated CPR device market is set for substantial growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 150.6 million in 2024. According to recent projections, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching approximately USD 255.7 million by 2034. This growth represents a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% over the assessment period.

The rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is a key driver behind the growing demand for automated CPR devices. Over the past decade, the global prevalence of CVD has escalated, with the percentage of deaths due to cardiovascular conditions increasing from 28.9% in 1990 to 36.3% in 2020. In 2020 alone, cardiovascular diseases were responsible for 19.8 million deaths worldwide.

The need for automated CPR equipment has increased dramatically as a result of technological developments and growing public awareness of the importance of precise and efficient CPR. Modern devices have intelligent algorithms that adapt to the specific characteristics of the patient’s chest, optimizing compression depth and pace to improve circulation. Furthermore, these devices often come with integrated feedback mechanisms that ensure appropriate CPR administration and support medical practitioners instantly.

The global healthcare systems are under increasing pressure due to the rising prevalence of heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrests. Automated CPR machines have become essential pieces of equipment in emergency rooms, hospitals, and ambulances because they can begin the resuscitation process quickly, providing the patient critical time.

Key Takeaways:

In the historical period, the market captured a valuation of US$ 99.02 million in 2022.

The United States is estimated to dominate the global market by capturing a huge global market share by 2033.

Based on end-user, ambulances are leading the global market by securing a maximum share during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The automated CPR market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of regional and global market players. Key market players worldwide are employing inorganic market strategies to expand their global foothold.

Inorganic strategies include strategic mergers and acquisitions and allying with regional distributors to strengthen their supply chain channels. They are also emphasizing faster product approvals, product development, and patenting. New market entrants focus on new product launches to establish their market presence.

Other Key Players in the Global Market are:

SunLife Science Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Michigan Instruments

Physio Control Inc.

Brunswick Biomedical Technologies

Zhuhai Kindway Medical Science & Technology Co. Ltd

CPR Medical Devices Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Recent Developments in the Global Market:

Michigan Instruments launched a hand-free automatic CPR device that is lightweight, portable, and helps smooth the transition from manual CPR to automated compressions.

ZOLL Medical Corporation introduced a new automated CPR devices system, ‘Autopulse,’ which assists EMS personnel in providing high-quality chest compressions in cramped spaces and steep down stairwells.

A new automated CPR device has been launched by Cintas, which assists healthcare professionals by providing real-time CPR feedback and monitoring, enhancing the survival rate of patients.

Automated CPR Devices Market by Category:

By Power Source:

Pneumatically Driven CPR Devices

Battery-driven CPR Devices

Mechanically Actuated And Battery-driven CPR Device

By Device Type:

Piston Devices

Load Distribution Devices

3D Compression Devices

By End User:

EMS

Hospitals

Ambulances

Coronary & Intensive Care Units

Cardiac Catheterization Labs

Air Med-Evac Units

EMT Rescue Units

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

