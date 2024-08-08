Industrial Temperature Controller Market Poised for Growth: Projected to Reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2033 with a 4.6% CAGR

The Industrial Temperature Controller Market is expected to increase from US$ 2,178.50 million in 2023 to US$ 3,415.40 million in 2033, registering 4.60% CAGR.

The adoption of Industrial Temperature Controllers in numerous industries such as the Food and Beverage Industry, Bioscience, and Chemical Industry has increased at the global level. Numerous trade exhibitions and expos have also assisted Industrial Temperature Controllers manufacturing firms in expanding their consumer base, hence contributing significantly to the growth of the Industrial Temperature Controller Market. The development of message capability in temperature controllers as a result of technologies such as IoT, artificial intelligence, machine learning, small compacted size of controllers, and the use of hybrid controllers as opposed to programmable logic controller (PLC) machines are some of the factors driving the growth of the Industrial Temperature Controller Market.

Market expansion is hampered by intense competition, a worldwide economic slump, a dearth of skilled labor, and price competition. Temperature controllers, on the other hand, are used in the oil and gas, mining, and petrochemical industries to simply screen temperature at a remote site by connecting to a computer. This temperature controller business is likely to thrive due to ongoing advances and developments, particularly in the shrinking of temperature controllers.

Key Points from the Industrial Temperature Controller Market

The market is expected to surpass US$ 3,415.40 million by 2033.

The global industrial temperature controller market is being propelled by an increase in the usage of hybrid temperature controllers in the food and beverage industries, favorable government regulations, and rising demand for temperature controllers in semiconductors and electronics.

Industrial temperature controller market is expected to secure a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the industrial temperature controller market.

Key Developments in the Industrial Temperature Controller Market

In December 2021, OMRON Corporation upgraded its Electrical and Mechanical Components Business Global website and regenerated the site where new customer values can be produced. OMRON clients may easily and quickly address their design difficulties by improving the searchability of component solutions, technical information, and FAQ content. A web membership section, which allows consumers to obtain technical papers, is a new feature. Based on the registrant’s benefits and needs, OMRON can modify the content. Users can also opt in to get new product updates.

Delta’s 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, published in May 2021, provides the most recent statistics and insight into the company’s determinations to promote its objective of connecting people with opportunity while broadening the consideration of the planet and the people within it.

In April 2017, Gefran introduced a new line of PID controllers. 850/1650/1850 are three launched models. It handles several integrated functions, reducing the number of devices installed on a machine.

In April 2017, Yokogawa released an updated version of the network-based STARDOM control system. It was constructed using components such as HMI and FAST/TOOLSTM SCADA. Information gathering, monitoring, control, and storage are significant applications.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

On/Off Control

Proportional

PID

By Category:

Analog

Digital

By End Use:

Metals, Mining & Metallurgy

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Energy & Power

General Manufacturing

Research Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

