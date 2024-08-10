CD Bioparticles Announces Broad Range of Aptamers for Targeted Delivery and Research Applications

New York, USA, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, is proud to announce the availability of a comprehensive portfolio of Aptamers for researchers developing targeted diagnostics and therapeutics. These valuable tools can be applied in a wide range of applications, including drug delivery, cell imaging, disease treatment, and microbial detection.

Aptamers are single-stranded DNA or RNA molecules that exhibit high affinity and specificity for the target molecule and can bind to the target molecule by folding into different secondary or tertiary structures. These molecules are small and flexible and can therefore bind to smaller targets or hidden domains that antibodies cannot bind to. As a result, they can be used as drug delivery vehicles to precisely target drugs such as chemotherapeutics, therapeutic RNAs, toxins and radioisotopes to cancer cells, thereby increasing the effectiveness of treatment. As such, it has attracted a great deal of attention from scientists.

In addition to drug delivery, aptamers can be used for cell imaging by attaching fluorescent labels to them, allowing researchers to visualize specific cells. Aptamers also hold promise as a new type of cancer treatment, and they’ve been successfully employed in detecting harmful bacteria. To provide researchers with the tools they need to advance bio-medical research, CD Bioparticles offers a variety of Aptamers, including 2-2(t) aptamer sodium, AFP aptamer sodium, and AL6 aptamer sodium.

For example, SYL3C Aptamer Sodium (Catalog: CDAPT24-003-L) is a DNA aptamer that targets the epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) on the surface of cancer cells. This product targets a variety of human cancer cell lines, including MDA-MB-231, Kato III, HT-29, T47D, and SW480. It has a Kd of 38 nM for the breast cancer cell line MDA-MB-231 and 67 nM for the gastric cancer cell line Kato III. SYL3C Aptamer Sodium has the stability, high binding affinity, and selectivity to be used in targeted cancer therapies, cancer cell imaging, and circulating tumor cell detection.

In addition, CD Bioparticles offers a series of aptamer customization services for targeted drug delivery. Its experienced scientists have created a technical service platform to design aptamer drug delivery systems according to customer requirements. Researchers can use their core technology to conduct research on aptamer applications in cancer therapy. These services include, but are not limited to Aptamer Screening Services, Synthesis and Modification of Targeted Drug Delivery Aptamers, and Targeted Drug Delivery System for Aptamer-Nanocarrier Conjugation.

CD Bioparticles offers a comprehensive suite of Aptamer products and services for research applications. These aptamers are produced under strict quality control procedures to ensure consistent performance and reliable results. For more information, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/aptamer.

