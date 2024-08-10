New Model 6290, a Robust Fiber Optic Switch for Secure Data Transmission from Electro Standards Laboratories

Cranston, RI, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories designs fiber optic switches to support faster speeds and higher bandwidths that traditional copper switches. One example is the Model 6290 Fiber Optic A/B Switch to support SC Duplex devices and/or networks with both pushbutton and remote controls via RS232 Serial Data and Contact Closure. This Model is also on ESL’s GSA Schedule, Contract# GS-35F-0286V!

The Model 6290 is a Single Mode, SC Duplex Fiber Optic Switch that allows the sharing of a single port SC Duplex interface device or network connected to the COMMON port between two other SC Duplex devices/network connected to the A and B ports and has the capability to be controlled both Manually and Remotely. The front panel of the switch can be operated via the front panel pushbuttons and the back panel can be operated via the RS232 Serial REMOTE Port (DB9), accepting RS232 ASCII Commands or Contact Closure Signals. Remote RS232 ASCII commands can lockout front panel operations and obtain switch status.

All A, B, and COMMON ports are SC Duplex, Single Mode, 9/125 micron, and support a wavelength of 1300nm. The fiber ports of the Model 6290 are configured per TIA/EIA-568-B.3, where the TX of the COM port is routed to the RX of the A/B ports and vice versa. All fiber signals are switched via break-before-make MEMS-based mirror/prism switch technology.

The switch’s position can be determined via the front panel’s LED display. When the power to the switch gets interrupted, the switch will keep the same position that it is currently in and still sends data through. When the power to the switch gets restored, it will maintain the position that it was in when the unit lost power.

The Model 6290 can be used for SC Duplex computer networks and is ideal for IT System Integrators, Aerospace and Military Industries and for any system where effective communication in these systems is essential. Fiber Optic switches are also ideal for any laboratories, financial institutions and any industry to protect data transmissions.

For additional information about Model 6290 visit Electro Standards Laboratories' website.

Electro Standards Laboratories has been providing the electronics & communications industry with their state-of-the-art switching technology for 47 years. Their in-house electrical and mechanical engineers have designed hundreds of different product listings on their website, https://www.electrostandards.com/, and this includes their signature lines of PathWay®, LineSelect® and Quickswitch®.

Electro Standards is proud to be an in-house company of services and engineering. If you are interested in any of the services or have any questions you would like answered, please feel free to send an inquiry through the website https://www.electrostandards.com/, call or email us. We will directly connect you with someone from our sales or engineering departments. Electro Standards’ products are all available for export. Any Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for the GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

