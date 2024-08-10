Medilift Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata Provides Spacious Compartment for Patient Comfort

Kolkata, India, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Certified medical transport proves to be the best solution to transfer an emergency patient into a train compartment without hampering their health condition. With spacious train cabins containing life-saving equipment, a patient’s family member, and our team of qualified individuals, Medilift Train Ambulance Services in Kolkata offers the most efficient and risk-free patient transfer system. When the individual who is closest to them is present during a time of difficulty, the patient feels better and more comfortable whether in the hospital or while traveling.

Our major goal is to successfully transfer patients without causing them any distress and to continuously deliver the highest quality of care. Our transfer services begin with a road ambulance, which is large and equipped with lifesaving equipment and the same is available inside the train compartment which allows our team to provide personalized care and continuous assistance for the duration of the travel. At Medilift Train Ambulance Services, we make sure that the patient and their family experience a stress-free journey with a train ambulance that includes everything essential to save the patient’s life.

Medilift Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati Follows Advanced Safety Protocols while transporting Patients

The safety protocol followed while relocating patients by Medilift Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati enables the transfer process completed successfully. Our team makes sure they adhere to all necessary safety procedures because patient transfers are extremely risky and there is a high risk of infection or patient instability while they are on a journey. The relocation process is reliable and smooth for the patient due to the exceptional patient-centric approach of our highly qualified team of doctors, nurses, and paramedics as they maintain proper care and monitoring.

We recently transferred a patient with major heart problems who needed constant medical attention and support during the process of transfer. Our customer support executive at Train Ambulance Services in Guwahati was contacted to transfer a man with a cardiac problem whose condition was not stable and he needed to be transported within 24 to 48 hours to Bangalore. We were able to make arrangements for the patient to be transported in a completely disinfected second AC train compartment ambulance that had all the necessary medical equipment and an uninterrupted oxygen supply. By continuously monitoring the situation and following the safety regulations, Medilift Train ambulance services made sure that patients were transferred from Guwahati to Bangalore in an efficient manner.