The Lodge Offers Premier RIT Off Campus Student Housing with Top-Tier Amenities

West Henrietta, NY, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — The Lodge, a distinguished RIT off-campus student housing community, offers an exceptional living experience for West Henrietta Institute of Technology (RIT) students. Ideally situated near the RIT campus, The Lodge provides convenient access to academic buildings, dining options, and recreational facilities. This strategic location ensures that students can effortlessly commute to and from classes while enjoying the vibrant surrounding neighborhood.

The Lodge boasts an array of upscale apartment amenities designed to cater to the needs of modern students. Each apartment features spacious layouts, fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and high-speed internet access. Residents can enjoy the comfort of in-unit laundry facilities and the convenience of furnished living spaces, making the transition to off-campus living seamless.

In addition to the outstanding apartment features, The Lodge provides an impressive range of community amenities that foster a sense of camaraderie and wellness. Students can take advantage of a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, and multiple study lounges for collaborative learning. The property also includes outdoor recreational areas, such as barbecue grills and picnic spots, perfect for socializing and relaxation.

For more information about The Lodge’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (680) 206-6085.

About The Lodge: The Lodge is a premier off-campus student housing community located near the Rochester Institute of Technology. Known for its luxurious apartment features and diverse community amenities, The Lodge is committed to providing a comfort and enriching living experience for students. With a prime location and a focus on fostering a supportive community, The Lodge is the ideal choice for RIT students seeking top-quality off-campus housing.

Address: 4255 E. River Road

City: West Henrietta

State: New York

Zip code: 14586

Phone: (680) 206-6085