Clearwater’s celebration of Happiness Happens Month fights US melancholy

Daily Open House to soothe the saddening of America

Posted on 2024-08-10

CLEARWATER, FL, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — August 1st is the start of national Happiness Happens Month – an annual event created in 2000 with the intention to help people find their own happiness.

Throughout the month of August, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay invites the community to learn more about a route to discovering how an individual can become happier, despite the findings of the 2024 World Happiness Report.

“In March of this year, the World Happiness report – a survey of more than 100,000 people in 130 countries – showed a drastic decrease in the happiness of Americans, especially young people,” said George Yehorov, the Executive Director of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay. “For the first time since the survey was done, the United States fell out of the top 20 happiest countries.”

The celebration of Happiness Happens Month could turn this trend around, said Yehorov.

“In 1981, L. Ron Hubbard wrote The Way to Happiness. This is a nonreligious moral code based on common sense. The 21 precepts that make up this code include ‘Love and help children,’ ‘Safeguard and improve your environment’ and “Do not harm a person of good will,’” said Yehorov. “We can all agree that these concepts are important, but how do we put them into action? That is what people can learn in coming to The Way to Happiness Center.”

The center, located at 33 North Fort Harrison Avenue is open Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 1:00pm and 2:00pm to 6:00pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 2:00pm until 6:00pm.

For more information about The Way to Happiness, go to www.thewaytohappiness.org or call 727-467-6961.

 

In honor of Happiness Happens Month, The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay invites all to their center in downtown Clearwater to help people restore their own happiness. The center is located at 33 North Fort Harrison Ave. (Photo courtesy of Helena Lopes, care of Unsplash.com.)

ABOUT THE WAY TO HAPPINESS

To reverse society’s decline and restore fundamental morals and values, L. Ron Hubbard wrote The Way to Happiness: A Common Sense Guide to Better Living. Entirely nonreligious, its 21 precepts may be used by anyone regardless of race, culture or creed to foster kindness, honesty and the basic skills of living. The Way to Happiness, now published in 112 languages, has brought calm to communities torn by violence, peace to areas ravaged by civil strife and self-respect to millions of individuals—in schools, prisons, churches, youth and community centers.
Through support of the Churches of Scientology and Scientologists, The Way to Happiness and its educational materials and programs are now utilized in every corner of the globe, helping to instill a higher level of honesty, trust and self-respect throughout every culture.

