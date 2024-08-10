J.L.RAY Company Announces 15% Discount on All Roof Maintenance to Fight Inflation & Celebrate Team Expansion

San Clemente, CA, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — J.L. RAY Company, a leading provider of top-notch roofing services, is excited to announce a limited-time Summer Roofing Special offering a 15% discount on all roof maintenance services from August 15 to September 15. This initiative aims to fight inflation and celebrate the expansion of the J.L. RAY Company team.

Summer: The Ideal Time for Roof Maintenance

Summer is the perfect season for roof maintenance, offering optimal weather conditions for repairs and replacements. J.L. Ray Company encourages homeowners and business owners to book now to prevent future repairs and ensure their roofs are in peak condition.

Summer Roofing Special: 15% Off All Roof Maintenance through September 15th

Starting from August 15 through September 15,2024 J.L.RAY Company is offering an exclusive 15% discount on all residential and commercial roof maintenance work, regardless of roof type. This limited-time offer includes a free roof inspection and a comprehensive estimate.

The discount will apply to the total amount of the maintenance proposal based on the age, condition, and type of roof.

Celebrating New Business Development Manager, Connor O’Modhrain

J.L.RAY Company is thrilled to welcome Connor O’Modhrain to the team in a managerial role focusing on business development. Based in San Clemente, Connor brings over seven years of experience in enterprise sales and a commitment to excellent local service.

As a devoted husband and father of four, Connor balances his professional life with his family responsibilities. His business development expertise and energy will help J.L.RAY Roofing maintain its status as an industry leader.

Owner Jeff Ray on New Hire Connor O’Modhrain

“Connor’s extensive experience in enterprise sales and his unwavering commitment to excellent service made him the perfect fit for our team,” said Jeff Ray, owner of J.L.RAY Roofing. “We chose Connor because of his proven ability to build and maintain strong business relationships, which is crucial for our growth.”

His dedication to his work and his family exemplifies the values we hold at J.L.RAY Company. With Connor on board, our customers can expect even better service and more personalized attention as we continue to expand and innovate in the roofing industry.”

FREE Roof Inspection & Debris Cleanup Includes:

Cleaning roof of trash and debris

Cleaning, inspecting, and servicing roof drains

Inspecting and servicing flashings, skylights, HVAC curbs, and other leak hazards

Replacing broken or slipped tiles (where applicable)

Probing membrane seams and repairing as needed

Thoroughly inspecting roof systems for deficiencies

We provide all customers with a written/photo report of roof conditions and advising on any recommended actions not addressed with roof maintenance.

Proactive Roof Maintenance: Essential for Longevity

Proactive maintenance is crucial for roofs nearing the end of their expected life. J.L.RAY Company provides a range of services to ensure your roof remains in excellent condition, preventing costly repairs down the line.

Contact Information:

For more information, to schedule a free inspection, or to take advantage of the Summer Roofing Special, please contact:

J.L. RAY Company

Phone: 949 498-2274

Email: info@jlray.com

Website: https://specials.jlray.com/roof-maintenance

About J.L. RAY Company

J.L. RAY Company is dedicated to providing superior roofing services to residential and commercial clients. With a commitment to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction, J.L. RAY Company ensures every roof they work on is built to last. Their team of experienced professionals is ready to tackle any roofing project, big or small.

Signs You May Need Roof Maintenance:

Sagging Roof Deck

Increased Energy Bills

Leaks

Missing Shingles

Visible Damage

Mold/Mildew

Risk of Not Doing Roof Maintenance:

Ignoring roof maintenance can lead to severe structural issues, higher energy bills, and costly repairs. Regular inspections and maintenance can extend the life of your roof and protect your property.

Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer. Schedule your free roof inspection and take advantage of the 15% discount on all roof maintenance work with J.L.RAY Company today!