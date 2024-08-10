Whitley Automotive Joins Support For Their Local Community With Free Concert Series

Locust, North Carolina, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Get ready to enjoy some summer fun! The Locust Summer Concert Series returns, promising an exciting lineup of live music and family-friendly activities.

Join us on the third Saturday of each month from July to September in the backyard of Locust City Hall for an evening of free entertainment. Music will fill the air from 6:00-9:00 PM, with a brief intermission for the artists.

There will also be a variety of food trucks, craft and business vendors, and engaging activities for kids.

The concert series got underway with a performance from Zac Kellum in June. Here is the rest of the concert schedule:

– July 20- rescheduled to August 10 due to weather – Poison’us / Kings of Noise

– August 17 – Cat5

– September 21 – Chunky Daddy Band

To cap off the series, enjoy a spectacular fireworks display following the September concert!

This vibrant community event wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our sponsors. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our featured sponsor, Whitley Automotive, LLC – Locust, and our in-kind featured sponsor, Rock Therapy. Their contributions, along with support from other local businesses, ensure these events remain free for everyone to enjoy.

Whitley Automotive is more than just an auto repair shop; it’s a cornerstone of the Locust community. Founded in 2008, Whitley Automotive has built a reputation as the best in auto repair, with locations in Locust and Marshville, NC. Their commitment to quality service and community support sets them apart.

“At Whitley Automotive, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for over a decade. Sponsoring the Locust Summer Concert Series is a great way to bring people together and celebrate the vibrant spirit of our town,” said Whitley Automotive co-owner Chad Whitley.

Whitley Automotive offers a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle diagnostics, brake repair, steering and suspension services, tire services, wheel alignment, preventative and factory-recommended maintenance, engine and transmission repairs, heating and AC repairs, fleet services, and state and DOT inspection services. Their team of skilled technicians ensures that each vehicle receives top-notch care.

By sponsoring local events like the Summer Concert Series, Whitley Automotive continues to demonstrate its dedication to community engagement and high-quality automotive service.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy free, live music and more in Locust! Mark your calendars for the third Saturday of July, August, and September, and bring your family and friends for a summer to remember.

For more information, please contact Whitley Automotive at (704) 888-3560 or visit their website at https://whitleyautomotive.com/.