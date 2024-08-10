Midtown Auto Repair Services Supports New Coast Guard Members with Welcome Aboard Bags

Kodiak, Alaska, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Midtown Auto Repair Services, a staple in the Kodiak Island community since 2006, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming military transfer season by assembling and distributing welcome aboard bags for new Coast Guard members arriving on the island.

For over 18 years, Midtown Auto Repair Services has been providing residents of Kodiak Island with honest and professional mechanical repair and maintenance services. Known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, the auto repair shop uses the latest automotive repair technology to ensure its certified service technicians can handle all major and minor repairs on both foreign and domestic vehicles.

As new Coast Guard members transition to Kodiak Island, Midtown Auto Repair Services is stepping up to ensure they feel welcomed and supported. The welcome aboard bags, filled with essential items and local information, will help these service members and their families acclimate to their new surroundings. Midtown Auto Repair Services recognizes the importance of community support, especially for those who serve and protect our nation.

“Supporting our Coast Guard members is a way for us to give back to those who sacrifice so much for our safety and security,” Midtown Auto Repair Services CEO Aaron Walton said. “We want to make sure they feel at home here in Kodiak, and providing these welcome aboard bags is just a small token of our appreciation for their service.”

Midtown Auto Repair Services offers a wide range of automotive services including alignment, brake repair, engine repair, transmission service, and tune-ups. Their comprehensive diagnostic tests, electrical troubleshooting and repair, as well as power window repair, ensure that any vehicle issue can be promptly and efficiently addressed. The shop’s website provides a detailed service menu, but customers are encouraged to call and speak directly with a technician for any specific inquiries.

The welcome aboard bags initiative is part of Midtown Auto Repair Services’ broader commitment to the Kodiak community. By providing reliable automotive repair services and actively participating in local events and initiatives, Midtown Auto Repair Services continues to uphold its reputation as a trusted and integral part of Kodiak Island.

For more information about Midtown Auto Repair Services and their participation in the welcome aboard bags initiative, please visit their website at https://www.midtownautorepair.net or call the shop directly at (907) 486-4008.