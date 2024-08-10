Hook Agency and SnowGrip Collaborate for Innovative Rooﬁng Content and Product Testing

Minneapolis, MN, 2024-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Hook Agency and SnowGrip are excited to announce a dynamic new partnership, combining the innovative minds behind Hook Agency’s marketing brilliance and SnowGrip’s pioneering snow retention solutions. This collaboration will feature unique content centered around Austin Blomguist, owner of SnowGrip, and his popular TikTok account, @roofertiktok.

The partnership will highlight Austin testing Hook Agency and The Roof Store’s “Bright A** Underlayment” in a series of engaging and adventurous videos. Known for its high visibility and durability, this synthetic underlayment is perfect for roofers who love to stand out.

Tim Brown, owner and founder of Hook Agency, stated: “We have immense respect for Austin and his groundbreaking product, SnowGrip. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to create exciting content and continue modernizing the roofing industry.” Austin Blomquist added: “Working with Hook Agency is an honor. Their energy and creativity align perfectly with what we aim to achieve with SnowGrip and our content on TikTok.”

SnowGrip, renowned for its effective snow retention coating, protects walkways from de-icing chemicals and reduces snow removal costs (Dynasolv). By combining efforts with Hook Agency, the partnership aims to deliver informative and entertaining content that beneﬁts roofers and enhances the industry’s visibility.

For more information, visit Hook Agency and Snow Grip’s websites.

Contact:

Hook Agency

Tim Brown, Owner and Founder

Email: tim@hookagency.com

SnowGrip

Austin Blomquist, Owner

About Hook Agency:

Hook Agency is a full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to helping construction companies enhance their online visibility and attract more clients. With a focus on SEO, web design, and content marketing, Hook Agency delivers measurable results that drive business growth.

About SnowGrip:

SnowGrip offers a unique snow retention coating that prevents injury and damage caused by sliding snow and ice. With a commitment to safety and efficiency, SnowGrip is a leader in innovative solutions for winter weather challenges.