Global Bioabsorbable Stents Market Set for Projected to Reach USD 253.9 Million by 2033

The global bioabsorbable stents market is on the brink of significant expansion, with market value anticipated to climb from USD 171.8 million in 2023 to an impressive USD 253.9 million by 2033. This surge reflects a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4%, highlighting the increasing global demand for bioabsorbable stents.

Bioabsorbable stents, which naturally dissolve in the body after serving their purpose, represent a pivotal innovation in cardiovascular disease treatment. These advanced medical devices are particularly effective in addressing conditions affecting blood vessels and the heart, which are highly prevalent among elderly and middle-aged populations.

The market’s growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and related health conditions, which necessitate innovative and less invasive treatment options. Bioabsorbable stents offer a promising alternative to traditional metal stents, thanks to their ability to dissolve naturally, reducing the long-term risks associated with permanent implants. This unique advantage is fueling their adoption in medical practices worldwide.

As the healthcare sector continues to evolve, there is a growing emphasis on improving patient outcomes through cutting-edge technologies. The prospects for bioabsorbable stents are extremely promising, with the market’s expansion expected to drive enhanced research and development efforts. These advancements are likely to lead to further innovations in bioabsorbable stent technologies, benefiting both patients and healthcare providers.

“Market players can expand their share in China for bioabsorbable stents, due to significant opportunities present in this market. However, they must take into account the preference for value products as the government is forcing a decrease in the overall product prices. Additionally, they must look out for the long-term viability of the product,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Bioabsorbable Stents Market Report:

In 2022, the global bioabsorbable stents market size stood at USD 167.7 million.

North America is a notable market for bioabsorbable stents, accounting for about 48.5% in 2023. The United States occupied 44.4% market share in 2022.

The Europe market for bioabsorbable stents gathered a market share of 27.6% in 2022. The German market, a core market in the region, procured a value share of 9.9% in 2022.

The United Kingdom market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2033.

Within Asia Pacific, China and India are predicted to register CAGRs of 6.6% and 4.6% through 2033.

Based on product type, the coronary artery stents segment is expected to acquire a value share of around 76.2% in 2023.

On the basis of material type, the polymers segment is anticipated to obtain a market share of about 59.3% in 2023.

Recent Developments Detected in the Bioabsorbable Stents Market:

In September 2020, Abbott Laboratories commenced the launch of the LIFE-BTK clinical trial to assess the Espirit below-the-knee drug-eluting resorbable scaffold. The firm reported that this is its first trial in the United States to examine an entirely resorbable device to cure blocked arteries critical limb ischemia (CLI) and below the knees in patients suffering from severe stages of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

In April 2020, Boston Scientific announced the launch of Synergy Megatron, which is a bioabsorbable polymer coronary stent system. The device boasts of invigorated strength and capacity to accommodate reduced vessels. This medical device has made its debut in Europe.

In August 2022, PGIMER executed the first-ever robotically-assisted biodegradable stent implantation. These newer bioresorbable stents with thinner struts, which have been developed in India, dissolve in the body post three years, leaving the natural artery as it is.

Key Players in the Market:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic Plc

Smith & Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group

KLS Martin

BIOTRONIK Ltd

Syntellix AG

Q3 Medical Devices Limited.

JW Medical Systems LTD

ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL

Abbott Vascular

Key Market Segments Covered in Bioabsorbable Stents Market Report:

By Stents:

Coronary Artery Stents

Peripheral Artery Stents

Non-vascular Stents Esophageal Stents Billary Stents



By Material:

Metallic

Ceramic

Polymers PGA PLA Co-Polymer



By Application:

Cardiovascular

Orthopedics

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

Cranial

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

