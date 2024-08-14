Home Bedding Market | A Sleeping Giant In The Industry

Home Bedding Industry Overview

The global home bedding market size was valued at USD 104.64 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. The boom in the housing sector and growing consumer spending on bedding products have expanded the growth scenario for the market.

Key players are gaining opportunity by the increase in awareness of the importance of organic bedding, inducing consumers to invest in quality bedding products. For instance, in February 2022, Parachute Home Inc., a U.S.-based key player in the bedding industry launched a collection based on organic materials.

The bedding industry is constantly evolving, with innovations and technologies being introduced to improve the comfort, durability, and functionality of bedding products. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of getting quality sleep for their health and well-being. As a result, they are looking for luxury bedding products that offer comfort and support. A U.S.-based home bedding company; ALLIED Home Bedding extended its collection of luxury bedding with 37.5 Technology that aids in controlling the temperature of the bedding products such as mattresses, pillows, comforters, and blankets. The innovation reduces the disruption in sleep due to temperature, leading to long and deep sleep cycles and boosting the demand for such smart products in the bedding industry.

Luxury bedding items, combined with their functional benefits, are assisting in industry-improved performance, indicating an increase in demand for home bedding products. In addition, the critical link between good sleep and a healthy mind and body has increased the need for high-quality bedding. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, 50 to 70 million Americans suffer from sleep-related issues, and the rate of sleep deprivation has risen in the previous 30 years.

Increasing concerns about environmental sustainability are also driving the growth of the market. Consumers are looking for eco-friendly fabric options, such as organic cotton or bamboo bedding. Market players are meeting the needs and preferences of environmentally conscious consumers by introducing eco-friendly mattress models. For instance, in September 2022, Centuary Mattress launched the Foamtastic collection of eco-friendly foam mattresses.

In addition, the work-from-home revolution caused by lockdowns across countries due to the pandemic has reoriented people’s budgets towards spending on their home bedding products. A large chunk of consumers is working from their beds and spending more time at home, which has consequently upgraded the sleep setup.

Home Bedding Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home bedding market on the basis of on type, distribution channel, and region:

Home Bedding Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Bed Linen

• Mattress

• Pillows

• Blankets

• Mattress Toppers & Pads

• Others

Home Bedding Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Offline

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o Others

• Online

Home Bedding Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o South Korea

• Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Acton & Acton Ltd.

• American Textile Company

• Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

• Bombay Dyeing

• Casper Sleep Inc.

• Beaumont & Brown

• Pacific Coast Feather Company

• Crane & Canopy Inc.

• Peacock Alley

• Purple Innovation, Inc

• The White Company

• Portico New York

Recent Developments

• In March 2023, American Textile Company (ATC) unveiled its new bedding product AllerEase®, with cutting-edge HeiQ Allergen technology. ATC collaborated with the Swiss materials innovation company HeiQ to launch several bedding products including pillows, mattress and pillow protectors, mattress pads, blankets, comforters, and throws the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

• In March 2023, Casper Sleep Inc. partnered with Bolt to include the latter’s Fenom Digital technology and API-based checkout experience in its deployment. Bolt’s technology provides a one-click checkout experience without replacing the existing user interface, thus providing consumers with a seamless checkout experience

• In February 2023, Brooklinen opened its new store in the West Loop neighborhood of West Side of Chicago, Illinois, marking its first location in the Midwest part of the U.S. Brooklinen continued its collaboration with the multidisciplinary design firm, Office of Tangible Space, to establish the Chicago studio