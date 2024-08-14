Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kit Market Set for Significant Growth, Projected to Reach USD 316.5 Million by 2034 at a 7.6%

The global preterm birth diagnostic test kit market is on a trajectory of substantial growth, with a forecasted valuation of USD 152.2 million in 2024. According to recent industry reports, the market is expected to expand at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% over the next decade, reaching approximately USD 316.5 million by 2034.

The anticipated growth of the market is driven by increasing awareness of the risks associated with preterm births and the growing demand for early and accurate diagnostic solutions. Preterm birth diagnostic test kits play a crucial role in identifying potential risks and enabling timely interventions, ultimately improving maternal and infant health outcomes.

One of the main factors propelling the market’s expansion is the increased public awareness of preterm birth difficulties and the need of early detection and intervention. It is projected that as healthcare systems around the world prioritize the health of women and infants and close critical gaps in prenatal care, the usage of preterm birth diagnostic test kits will increase dramatically.

The positive outlook for the worldwide market for preterm birth diagnostic test kits emphasizes how important it is for industry participants to keep coming up with new ideas, staying informed, and cooperating. As the industry grows, manufacturers, policymakers, and healthcare professionals will have a great chance to enhance prenatal care and reduce the number of premature births.

Key Findings Presented in the Report on the Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market:

According to the data, the number of births in 2017 was roughly 115.4 million, of which 12.8 million or 11.1% were preterm. Preterm birth problems are the biggest cause of death for children under the age of five, according to the World Health Organization. In 2015, they were directly responsible for around one million deaths. Of these, cost-effective measures can avoid three-quarters of these deaths. Across different regions, preterm birth diagnostic test kit adoption rates varied from 2% to 15%. A substantial chunk of the preterm birth test kit market has gone untapped, leaving it open for manufacturers of preterm diagnostic test kits. This is because the majority of the current patient pool is ignorant of the cost-saving advantages of preterm birth diagnostic test kits.

Analysis of the Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market:

The most common sample used for preterm labor and premature membrane rupture diagnosis in preterm birth diagnostic test kits is blood. The most popular and widely recognized preterm birth diagnostic test kits among end users are those that employ blood samples for preterm birth diagnosis. On the other hand, preterm birth diagnostic test kits using vaginal discharge sample type are becoming more and more common.

Patients experiencing symptoms of preterm birth are primarily referred to hospitals, outpatient clinics, and diagnostic laboratories that use preterm birth diagnostic tests. Because they are the principal healthcare institution for preterm cases, hospitals are expected to account for the majority of the revenue share under the end users segment for the preterm birth diagnostic test kits market in 2017.

Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market – Competitive Landscape:

The key players of this market are adopting strategies such as product launch, acquisition, partnership and collaborations to gain expand their market presence and open up new streams of revenue generation.

In June 2021, Medix Biochemica announced the launch of a new molecular diagnostic reagents division named “MedixMDx” to offer extensive range of products and services for their customers.

In September 2020, QIAGEN announced the acquisition of NeuMoDx Molecular Inc., which helped the company to complete their product portfolio of PCR technology based automated molecular testing solutions.

In May 2021, Sera Prognostics announced a strategic commercial partnership with Anthem Inc., to make their “PreTRM® “tests available to all the customers of Anthem in the U.S.

Since the awareness of preterm birth diagnostic test kits is increasing, the demand for these kits will rise in the next few years. This creates many lucrative opportunities for the key players of this industry.

Key Companies Profiled:

Qiagen

Medix Biochemica

Hologic Inc.

Sera Prognostics

IQ Products

Creative Diagnostics

Nanjing Liming Biological Preparations Co., Ltd.

Clinical Innovations, LLC

Bioserv Diagnostic GmbH

Preterm Birth Diagnostic Test Kits Market, By Category:

Product:

ffN Test

PAMG-1 Test

IGFBP-1 Test

Sample:

Blood

Urine

Vaginal Discharge

End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Outpatient Clinics

Research Centers

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle-East & Africa

APECJ

China

Japan

