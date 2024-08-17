Lark Central Florida: Premier Student Housing Near the University of Central Florida

Orlando, Florida, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Central Florida offers students an exceptional living experience just minutes from the University of Central Florida. Located conveniently close to campus, Lark Central Florida provides a perfect blend of comfort and convenience, making it an ideal choice for students looking to thrive academically and socially. The proximity to UCF ensures that students can easily commute to classes while enjoying the vibrant campus life.

Each apartment at Lark Central Florida is designed with students in mind, offering fully furnished units that cater to various preferences. From spacious private bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms to modern kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, residents will find everything they need to feel at home. High-speed internet, in-unit laundry facilities, and individual leases add to the convenience, making life at Lark Central Florida stress-free.

Beyond the apartment interiors, Lark Central Florida boasts a range of community amenities that enhance the overall living experience. Students can take advantage of the 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, and study lounges, perfect for both relaxation and productivity. The property also offers shuttle services to UCF, ensuring students have easy access to the campus. Social events and a welcoming community atmosphere further enrich the student living experience.

For more information about Lark Central Florida’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (407) 863-3560.

About Lark Central Florida: Lark Central Florida is a premier student housing community located near the University of Central Florida. Offering fully furnished apartments and an array of amenities designed to support student success, Lark Central Florida is committed to providing an exceptional living experience for students.

Company name: Lark Central Florida

Address: 3200 N Alafaya Trail

City: Orlando

State: Florida

Zip code: 32826

Phone: (407) 863-3560