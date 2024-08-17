Lark Central Florida: Premier Student Housing Near the University of Central Florida

Posted on 2024-08-17 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Orlando, Florida, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Central Florida offers students an exceptional living experience just minutes from the University of Central Florida. Located conveniently close to campus, Lark Central Florida provides a perfect blend of comfort and convenience, making it an ideal choice for students looking to thrive academically and socially. The proximity to UCF ensures that students can easily commute to classes while enjoying the vibrant campus life.

Each apartment at Lark Central Florida is designed with students in mind, offering fully furnished units that cater to various preferences. From spacious private bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms to modern kitchens equipped with stainless steel appliances, residents will find everything they need to feel at home. High-speed internet, in-unit laundry facilities, and individual leases add to the convenience, making life at Lark Central Florida stress-free.

Beyond the apartment interiors, Lark Central Florida boasts a range of community amenities that enhance the overall living experience. Students can take advantage of the 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool, and study lounges, perfect for both relaxation and productivity. The property also offers shuttle services to UCF, ensuring students have easy access to the campus. Social events and a welcoming community atmosphere further enrich the student living experience.

For more information about Lark Central Florida’s student housing, please contact their leasing office at (407) 863-3560.

About Lark Central Florida: Lark Central Florida is a premier student housing community located near the University of Central Florida. Offering fully furnished apartments and an array of amenities designed to support student success, Lark Central Florida is committed to providing an exceptional living experience for students.

Company name: Lark Central Florida
Address: 3200 N Alafaya Trail
City: Orlando
State: Florida
Zip code: 32826
Phone: (407) 863-3560

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution