Discover Modern Student Apartments Near ASU Campus at Redpoint Tempe

Tempe, Arizona, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Located just minutes away from Arizona State University’s campus, Redpoint Tempe offers a refreshing take on student living. These student apartments provide an ideal setting for ASU students seeking convenience and comfort, with easy access to classes, campus activities, and the vibrant local scene. Nestled in a prime location, Redpoint Tempe blends proximity with a tranquil environment, making it the perfect choice for those who want to experience the best of both worlds.

Redpoint Tempe is designed with students in mind, featuring spacious and modern apartments that cater to a variety of lifestyles. Each apartment includes private bedrooms and bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, in-unit laundry facilities, and high-speed internet. With stylish furnishings and ample storage space, residents can enjoy a comfortable and hassle-free living experience, allowing them to focus on their studies and campus life.

Beyond the apartments, Redpoint Tempe offers an array of community amenities that enhance the student living experience. Residents have access to a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and multiple study lounges, providing a perfect balance between relaxation and productivity. The pet-friendly community also includes outdoor grilling stations, a sand volleyball court, and a clubhouse with entertainment options, fostering a vibrant social atmosphere where students can connect and unwind.

For more information about Redpoint Tempe’s student apartments near ASU campus, please contact their leasing office at (928) 564-6586.

About Redpoint Tempe: Redpoint Tempe offers premium off-campus student housing near Arizona State University. With modern amenities, convenient access to campus, and a community-oriented atmosphere, Redpoint Tempe is dedicated to providing students with an exceptional living experience.

Company name: Redpoint Tempe

Address: 708 S Lindon Lane

City: Tempe

State: Arizona

Zip code: 85281

Phone: (928) 564-6586