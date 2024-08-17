Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine to Open in St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine is excited to announce the opening of its new wellness center in St. Petersburg, Florida. Set to offer a wide range of holistic health services, the clinic aims to provide personalized and comprehensive care to the local community, focusing on natural healing and well-being.

Led by Justin Mandel, DOM a licensed and highly experienced acupuncture physician, Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine brings over two decades of clinical expertise to the area. Dr. Mandel, who has safely performed around 70,000 treatments, is known for his innovative approaches to treating chronic pain, stress, and other health conditions through acupuncture, herbal medicine, and other alternative therapies.

“Our goal is to empower our patients by offering them natural, effective treatments that address the root cause of their health issues,” says Dr. Mandel. “We believe in the power of holistic care and are committed to helping our patients achieve optimal health and well-being.”

The new clinic, conveniently located at 1105 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705, will offer a variety of services designed to support overall health. These include acupuncture, manual therapy, gua sha, energy healing, dietary and exercise recommendations, and specialized treatments such as the Bladder RE-EXPANSION Technique® for overactive bladder and the TrapEAZE Technique® for upper back pain.

In addition to in-person treatments, Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine will also offer telemedicine services. This allows patients to access personalized care from the comfort of their homes, making holistic health care more accessible and convenient.

Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine is dedicated to providing a welcoming and relaxing environment where patients can focus on their health and recovery. The clinic’s approach is patient-centered, ensuring that each individual receives tailored care that meets their unique needs.

The clinic is set to open soon, and appointments can be scheduled by visiting the website at www.EliteCare.clinic or calling +1 (727) 606-8700.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Justin Mandel, please contact:

Elite Care Acupuncture & Alternative Medicine

1105 7th Avenue North

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Phone: +1 (727) 606-8700

Email: info@EliteCare.clinic

Website: www.EliteCare.clinic