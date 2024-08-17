SJ Auctioneers’ Online-Only Designer Jewelry Estate Collection Auction will be held Sunday, Aug. 25

Brooklyn, NY, 2024-Aug-17 — /EPR Network/ — Jewelry, jewelry and more jewelry will be on the menu in SJ Auctioneers’ online-only Designer Jewelry Estate Collection & More auction scheduled for Sunday, August 25th, starting promptly at 6 pm Eastern time. The 598-lot catalog represents SJ Auctioneers’ finest selections to date of fine jewelry collectibles from famous-name artists and designers.

The list includes such jewelry fashion superstars as Graff, Louis Vuitton, Chopard, Cartier, Tiffany & Company, Maggioro, Van Cleef & Arpels, Pomellato, Stephen Webster, Bvlgari, Chanel, De Grisogono, Gurhan, Zydo, Poiray, Roberto Coin, Charles Krypell, Hermes, Christian Dior, David Webb, SeidenGang, Harry Winston, H, Stern, Angela Cummings and Ivo Spina.

Bidding is available online now, at LiveAuctioneers.com. Pre-bidding is also available, meaning for those who are unable to attend the online auction, they can still leave their bids now. This auction uses Autopay by LiveAuctioneers.com. A link to the catalog is here:

https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/338516_designer-jewelry-estate-collection-and-more/

Lot 205496 – a pair of Graff platinum tulip chandelier earrings – will make any outfit blossom with elegance. Dropping from the earlobe is a 2 ¾ inch long platinum strand with a floral motif and 3.00 carat diamond embellishment. The diamonds have an E color grade and a VVS clarity grade. Each dangling earring is secured by a push back closure (est. $13,500-$20,000).

Lot 185491 is a Louis Vuitton monogram fusion platinum and diamond engagement ring, crafted from platinum and set with a total of 1.82 carats of diamonds that feature grade F color and IF clarity (the center diamond weighs 1.07 carats and the side ones amount to 0.75 carats). The ring weighs 5.3 grams and has a band thickness of 2 mm (est. $15,000-$18,000).

It doesn’t get any more charming than lot 202248, an exquisite accessory from Chopard. The fabulous fish-shaped design comes to life thanks to glittering diamonds totaling 1.88 carats, a captivating array of rubies with a total weight of 5.52 carats, and a 0.06 carat sapphire. This ring is crafted from 18K white gold and features a 6mm band width (est. $8,500-$24,000).

Lot 305261 is a Cartier Rivoli 18K yellow gold diamond ring stamped 750. The diamonds, having a total weight of 2.25 carats, allow this simple yet elegant Cartier Rivoli ring to effortlessly catch the light. Ideal for everyday wear, the size 6 luxury ring measures 10mm in width and is offered in estate condition. It even includes a gift box. (est. $5,500-$12,500).

Lot 302327 is a Tiffany & Company 18K yellow gold diamond cuff bracelet stamped 750. Elegant and sophisticated, the bracelet will never go out of style. The sleek 18K yellow gold setting is elevated by an array of sparkling diamonds at the center, which together possess a total weight of 0.55 carats. This bangle-style bracelet is 7 inches long (est. $3,500-$4,200).

Lot 392950 is a luxurious and unique Maggioro ring from the Rhapsody Collection, stamped 750. The ring is made of 18K white gold and features a design that consists of 0.97 carats of brown diamonds and 2.12 carats of white diamonds. Lastly, the ring features 3.71 carats of citrine and 3.89 carats of tsavorite. The ring carries a pre-sale estimate of $3,300-$7,400.

Lot 304244 is a Tiffany & Co. Paloma Picasso two-sided necklace that allows the wearer to effortlessly change their look. One side of the minimalist design features circular links crafted from 18K yellow gold. Reverse the design and display the silver side instead. The necklace is 17 ½ inches long and comes with a toggle clasp closure and a gift box (est. $3,000-$4,500).

Lot 304201 is a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels brooch that would serve as a stunning addition to any jewelry collection. The intricate design is crafted from 18K yellow gold and beautifully depicts a bird in flight. It measures 1.35 inches long and 2.15 inches wide. This jewelry piece is offered in estate condition and includes a gift box. The pre-sale estimate is $3,000-$4,500.

Lot 304221 is a flamboyant yet elegant Pomellato Pin Up cocktail ring, featuring a 10mm thick domed band in 18K yellow gold topped with an eye-catching cushion-cut topaz gemstone. Further securing and highlighting the topaz center stone is a pair of decorative claws embellished with a cluster of brilliant diamonds and pink sapphires (est. $2,400-$3,600).

Lot 308414 is a Stephen Webster pendant necklace with an instantly captivating appearance that will continually draw the eye and capture the imagination. Suspended from a 17-inch chain, the dynamic serpentine pendant comes to life thanks to bold quartz and tsavorite gemstones. The pendant is made from 18K white gold and stamped 750 (est. $1,800-$2,400).

Lot 306806 is a chunky ring from Pomellato’s Bisanzio Collection. This eye-catching cocktail ring features a domed band in 18K yellow gold. Three garnet cabochons in closed settings punctuate the widest part of the shank. The ring’s top dimensions measure 17 mm by 15 mm. The ring is in estate condition and includes the manufacturer’s box. (est. $1,500-$12,400).

SJ Auctioneers prides itself on offering its customers great service and fast shipping, unlike some other auction houses where people need to arrange their own shipping.

To learn more about SJ Auctioneers and the online-only Designer Jewelry Estate Collection & More auction scheduled for Sunday, August 25th, starting at 6 pm Eastern time, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted frequently.

About SJ Auctioneers:

SJ Auctioneers is always seeking quality items for future auctions. To inquire about consigning an item, an estate or a whole collection, you may call 646-450-7553; or, you can send an email to sjauctioneers@gmail.com. To learn more about SJ Auctioneers, please visit www.sjauctioneers.com. Updates are posted frequently.