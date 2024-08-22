3D Printed Drugs Market Projected to Surge to USD 742.88 Million by 2032 at a 9.2% of CAGR

The global 3D printed drugs market is set for significant growth, with an estimated market value of USD 307.54 million in 2022. Projections indicate the market will reach approximately USD 742.88 million by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% over the forecast period.

This growth is largely driven by the rising demand for personalized pharmaceuticals across various age groups. 3D printing technology enables the creation of customized drug formulations tailored to individual patient needs, enhancing treatment efficacy and patient satisfaction.

As advancements in 3D printing technology continue to evolve, the pharmaceutical industry is poised to benefit from increased flexibility and innovation in drug development and manufacturing. The expanding capabilities of 3D printing are expected to revolutionize how medications are produced and delivered, further fueling market expansion.

Quick solubility and customizable aspect of 3D printed drugs augments the demand for the same in the international market. These drugs are produced by the help of powder bed inkjet printing by adding the drug’s components in a layer by layer format- similar to 3D printing for any other application. This process of production makes the medications easier to swallow and is advantageous for people suffering from dysphagia.

Moreover, 3D printing has the potential to fasten up the arrival of customized pharmaceuticals or the development of therapeutic blends. With the help of 3D printing, medications could be personalized for each patient, which will likely be more effective than batch-produced medications as they would be produced individually with consideration for that patient’s medical history. All of these considerations aid the growth of the 3D printed drugs market during the forecast period.

“A surge in the demand for customized medications will fuel the global growth of the 3D printed drugs market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The inkjet printer technology segment will hold 24% of the 3D printed drugs market share by the end of 2022.

The hospitals and clinics end-user segment will own about 45% of the overall market share.

In 2022, the 3D printed drugs market in North America will account for 31.1% of the total market share.

Europe’s 3D drug printing market will hold 29.9% of the market share in 2022.

Immense potential for 3D printed drugs research will drive the Asia Pacific market to hold 27% of the overall market share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape:

Hewlett Packard Caribe, Merck, Cycle Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Aprecia, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC Extend Biosciences, Bioduro, Affinity Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and FabRx Ltd. among others are some of the major players in the 3D printed drugs market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are focusing on product development and new product launches to meet the growing demand. These organizations also employ strategic partnership and collaboration tactics to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into 3D Printed Drugs Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global 3D printed drugs market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of the dosage form (3D printed tablets, 3D printed capsules, 3D printed multi drug implants, 3D printed nanoparticles, 3D printed solutions, other 3D printed drug dosage forms), technology (inkjet 3D printed drugs, direct write 3D printed drugs, zip dose 3D printed drugs, thermal inkjet 3D printed drugs, 3D printed drugs based on fuel deposition modeling, powder bed 3D printed drugs, stereo lithography (SLA) 3D printed drugs, semi solid extrusion (SSE) 3D printed drugs), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the inkjet printer technology will gain momentum over the forecast period. This segment will likely account for 24% of the 3D printed drugs market share in 2022. Owing to technological advancement the inkjet printers are easier and convenient to use. In terms of end use, hospitals and clinics are expected to be major contributors to the overall growth of the target market As easy installation and fewer waste fasten up the manufacture of 3D printed drugs in hospitals and clinics, these end users are predicted to hold 45% of the overall market share.

Based on region, the 3D printed drugs market in North America will exhibit impressive growth during 2022-2032. Increasing incidences of chronic diseases, an aging population, access to a well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that drive the target market in this region. Thus, the 3D printed drugs market in North America will account for 31.1% of the total market share in 2022. Besides North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions, too, will register considerable 3D printed drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled

Hewlett Packard Caribe

Merck

Cycle Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Aprecia

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Aprecia Pharmaceuticals LLC

Extend Biosciences

Bioduro

Affinity Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

FabRx Ltd

Key Segments Covered in the 3D Printed Drugs Industry Analysis

3D Printed Drugs Market by Dosage Form:

3D Printed Tablets

3D Printed Capsules

3D Printed Multi Drug Implants

3D Printed Nanoparticles

3D Printed Solutions

Other 3D Printed Drug Dosage Forms

3D Printed Drugs Market by Technology:

Inkjet 3D Printed Drugs

Direct Write 3D Printed Drugs

Zip Dose 3D Printed Drugs

Thermal Inkjet 3D Printed Drugs

3D Printed Drugs based on Fused Deposition Modeling

Powder Bed 3D Printed Drugs

Stereo Lithography (SLA) 3D Printed Drugs

Semi Solid Extrusion (SSE) 3D Printed Drugs

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

