Antiviral Drugs Market to Reach USD 89.68 Billion by 2033 at a 3.9% of CAGR

The global antiviral drugs market is poised for steady growth over the next decade, with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 61.42 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand further, reaching approximately USD 89.68 billion by 2033.

The continued growth of the antiviral drugs market can be attributed to rising demand for effective treatments for viral infections, ongoing advancements in healthcare, and the development of novel antiviral therapies. The market is set to play a crucial role in combating various viral diseases, offering promising opportunities for pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers.

The late stage pipeline drugs are expected to enter the market, which will positively impact the market. Most antivirals are considered comparatively harmless to host, and therefore are used to treat infections. They are different from viricides, which are not used for medication but can destroy or deactivate virus particles, either outside or inside the body.

The anti-viral drugs are used in the treatment of patients suffering from herpes viruses, HIV, influenza A and B viruses and the hepatitis B and C viruses.

Anti-viral Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints

As of October 2013, according to WHO, there were around 35.3 Mn people globally, infected with HIV. Therefore, increased viral infection incidences is one of the important factors that drives the anti-viral drugs market growth. Because of the solid R&D activities, newer and advanced treatments and formulations, such as vaccines, combination therapy and others, are being introduced in the market.

Hence, strong R&D is one of the crucial factors in the anti-viral drugs market growth. On the other hand, high risk of failure, high cost of R&D and therapy, and government austerity are some of threats expected to hinder the growth of market.

These are some factors anticipated to fuel growth of global anti-viral drugs market within the forecast period of 2016-2026. However, increasing usage of natural products and high cost of developing drugs are the key challenges faced by the market.

Anti-viral Drugs Market: Overview

The generic market of anti-viral drugs is presently dominated by products such as didanosine, zidovudine, lamivudine and stavudine. The biggest driver of overall anti-viral drugs market is Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS) therapeutic sales which accounted for more than half the share of the market 2010.

At the end of 2012, 9.7 million people in low-income and middle-income countries were on antiretroviral treatment (ART). According to WHO, in 2012, number of patients on ART increased by 1.6 Mn, the largest increase in one year.

Nearly four out of five people were freshly put on treatment in the sub-Saharan Africa. In 21 African countries with a high burden of HIV, two out of three people in need are receiving treatment, and two out of three positive pregnant women are receiving antiretroviral drugs to prevent HIV transmission to their infants.

Anti-viral Drugs Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global anti-viral drugs market is classified into regions namely, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. According to WHO, in countries with Major ART scale-up such as Brazil or China, the death rate among people living with HIV has decreased by 80%. In 2015, in India the number of people living with HIV were 2.1 Mn and in U.S. the number was around 1.2 Mn in the year 2013.

Anti-viral Drugs Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global anti-viral drugs market, which are focusing on general molecular mechanisms of antiviral drugs rather than therapies for individual viruses, include Roche, Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers-Squibb, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Cipla, Schering-Plough, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co and others.

Key Segments Covered in the Anti-Viral Drugs Industry Analysis

Anti-Viral Drugs Market by Product type:

Hepatitis-C antivirals

HIV antivirals

Herpes antivirals

Hepatitis-B antivirals

Influenza antivirals

Others (Pneumonia, Flu, etc.)

Anti-Viral Drugs Market by End-user:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Anti-Viral Drugs Market by Region:

North America Anti-Viral Drugs Market

Latin America Anti-Viral Drugs Market

Europe Anti-Viral Drugs Market

Asia Pacific Anti-Viral Drugs Market

The Middle East & Africa Anti-Viral Drugs Market

