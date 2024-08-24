Excentric Hair Introduces Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment: Revolutionising Hair Care with Innovative Technology

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Excentric Hair, Cape Town’s leading hair salon, is pleased to announce the launch of its ground-breaking Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment. This innovative treatment revolutionises hair care by combining strength, luminosity, and frizz control.

The Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment is a game changer in the hair care industry, with its dual-performance formula that strengthens and nourishes hair from the inside out. The treatment’s unique formulation, which includes natural argan oil, proteins, and essential vitamins, is activated by the hair’s natural moisture levels, yielding long-term results.

We are thrilled to introduce the Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment to our clients. Our skilled stylists provide exceptional service and knowledge to each client, ensuring a truly personalised experience. We understand how difficult it is to manage frizzy and unruly hair, so we created a solution that not only smoothes and straightens but also promotes hair health and resilience.

The Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment comes in three strengths, including a formaldehyde-free option, making it suitable for a wide range of clients. The treatment is appropriate for all hair types and textures, providing a customisable solution for clients looking to control frizz while retaining natural curls or achieve a sleek and straight look.

The Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment’s key features include:

Frizz Control: The treatment’s smoothing properties help to eliminate frizz, leaving clients with a sleek and manageable mane.

The treatment’s smoothing properties help to eliminate frizz, leaving clients with a sleek and manageable mane. Strength and Radiance: The treatment increases hair strength and radiance, revealing its natural brightness and shine.

The treatment increases hair strength and radiance, revealing its natural brightness and shine. Dual Performance Formulas: The treatment works on multiple levels to achieve the best results, offering a distinct combination of strength, shine, and frizz control.

The treatment works on multiple levels to achieve the best results, offering a distinct combination of strength, shine, and frizz control. Formaldehyde-Free Option: Excentric Hair prioritises client safety, providing formaldehyde-free treatments for those who require them.

Excentric Hair’s skilled stylists provide each client with exceptional service and knowledge. From consultation to application, clients can expect personalised attention and guidance throughout their Evolution Keratin experience. To learn more about Excentric Hair and the Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment, visit their website at https://www.excentric-hair.co.za/

About Excentric Hair

Excentric Hair is a vibrant and innovative hair salon known for its dedication to providing excellent hair care. Excentric Hair, with a team of skilled stylists and a passion for innovation, provides a diverse range of services, including the innovative Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment. This treatment is intended to revolutionise hair care by offering a unique combination of strength, luminosity, and frizz control.