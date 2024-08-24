Huateng Pharma Strengthens Global CDMO Capabilities Across Key Sectors

Changsha, China, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Huateng Pharma, a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), is proud to announce its comprehensive range of services catering to Veterinary APIs, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Cosmetic Ingredients, and Specialty & Fine Chemicals. With a steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Huateng Pharma continues to make significant strides in the pharmaceutical industry.

Huateng Pharma has positioned itself as a reliable partner for clients worldwide, offering end-to-end CDMO services that encompass the entire product lifecycle—from research and development to large-scale production. The company’s dedication to excellence is evident in its state-of-the-art facilities, which include a 5,000-square-meter R&D center equipped with nearly 100 sets of high-end analytical and testing instruments, as well as advanced automatic reaction equipment. This cutting-edge infrastructure enables Huateng Pharma to deliver top-tier solutions tailored to the specific needs of its clients.

The company’s manufacturing capabilities are equally impressive. Huateng Pharma operates a 34,000-square-meter factory, featuring four modern multi-functional production workshops and 100,000-grade dust-free clean rooms that meet the highest industry standards. With a GMP-standard production environment and over 800 sets of advanced facilities and management systems, Huateng Pharma is well-equipped to handle complex projects and deliver products of exceptional quality.

Sonia Lee, Business Development Manager at Huateng Pharma, emphasized the company’s commitment to building strong relationships with clients and providing unparalleled service. “At Huateng Pharma, we pride ourselves on our ability to offer customized solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients. We are dedicated to fostering long-term partnerships and helping our customers achieve their goals,” said Lee.

Huateng Pharma will be showcasing its CDMO services at the upcoming CPhI Worldwide 2024 in Milan. As an exhibitor at booth 3F81, the company invites attendees to visit and learn more about their capabilities and services. “We are excited to participate in CPhI Milan and look forward to engaging with industry professionals from around the world. This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to connect with potential clients and demonstrate our expertise in the pharmaceutical sector,” Lee added.

In addition to its focus on Veterinary APIs and Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Huateng Pharma also specializes in the development and manufacturing of Cosmetic Ingredients and Specialty & Fine Chemicals. The company’s diverse portfolio and extensive experience make it a preferred partner for businesses seeking reliable and high-quality solutions in these areas.

For more information about Huateng Pharma’s CDMO services, please visit us.huatengsci.com or contact the team at sales@huatengusa.com.

