MAGUS MICROSCOPES AT THE TRADE SHOW IN DUBAI

UAE, Dubai, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — We are going to present more than 100 models of MAGUS microscopes at the ARABLAB 2024 international trade show in Dubai. You will be able to test all of the microscopes and check out their impeccable quality firsthand.

We are looking forward to meeting you at ARABLAB 2024!

ABOUT MAGUS

MAGUS microscopes are designed for users in medicine, metallography, geology, veterinary science, and other fields. We produce a wide range of models, including biological, fluorescence, inverted, metallurgical, polarizing, and stereoscopic microscopes as well as accessories and optional components.

The optics and illumination system of MAGUS microscopes deliver the highest possible resolution on each objective lens and ensure the uniform illumination of the field of view.

The instruments feature excellent ergonomics and premium service from our company. MAGUS is always an excellent choice.

Brand official website — www.magusmicro.com

WHAT IS ARABLAB 2024?

ARABLAB is an international trade show for all branches of science, the environment, and the chemical industry where innovation delivers the future of laboratory technology. The 2024 show welcomes visitors and exhibitors from 120 countries worldwide.

September 24—26

UAE, Dubai

World Trade Centre, Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC)

Find out more about the trade show »

Contact information:

Val Johnson

info@magusmicro.com

Tel. +44 20 3051 6250