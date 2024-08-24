CIGRE 2024: Electronsystem MD unveils its enhanced Gas Density Controllers

Milan, Italy, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Electronsystem MD, Italian leader in the development of medium and high-voltage monitoring solutions, is proud to announce its participation in CIGRE 2024, the most important international event for the power systems industry.

Organized by CIGRE, a global community dedicated to the development and sharing of power system expertise, the event will be held from August 25 to 30, 2024, at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, France. Founded in 1921 in Paris, CIGRE has established itself as a benchmark platform for industry leaders, researchers and experts to collaborate and exchange knowledge on power system advancements, with thousands of professionals from over 90 countries.

At CIGRE 2024, Electronsystem MD will present their cutting-edge Gas Density Controllers (GDC), a pivotal component in their high-voltage (HV) monitoring devices. These devices are designed to provide real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance solutions for high-voltage environments, ensuring safety, efficiency, and reliability in power distribution systems.

Here’s some key features of Electronsystem MD’s GDC:

Basic functions: the GDC devices provide visual indication of density level and utilize a reference chamber principle;

Versatile gas compatibility: these controllers are suitable for different gas mixtures, including new environmentally-friendly green gasses, supporting a sustainable future in power systems;

Self-diagnostic features: includes self-diagnosis capabilities to check for leaks in reference volumes, ensuring the integrity of the monitoring system;

Customizable solutions : tailored to meet specific needs, including compatibility with new green gasses for environmentally friendly operations.

Electronsystem MD is excited to join this prestigious event, aligning with CIGRE’s mission to contribute to the betterment of power systems by enhancing the community of power system expertise. As a company committed to innovation and sustainability, Electronsystem MD shares CIGRE’s vision of enabling sustainable electricity for all.

Electronsystem MD is a leading Italian company specializing in the development and production of a comprehensive range of products for medium (MV) and high voltage (HV) switchgear and devices. Known for its innovative solutions, Electronsystem MD excels in providing customized solutions and scheduling production to satisfy urgent requests with short lead times. For more information, visit elecmd.it.