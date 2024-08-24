TechnoScore Unveils New Web & App Services in Revamped Website Design

California, USA, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — TechnoScore, a leading provider of digital solutions, is excited to announce the launch of a newly redesigned website, focusing on advanced web and mobile app development services. This enhancement underscores TechnoScore’s commitment to offering innovative solutions tailored to the evolving needs of its global clientele.

The updated website provides a comprehensive overview of the cutting-edge web and app development offerings that TechnoScore specializes in, with a particular emphasis on custom solutions. As a premier mobile and web development company, TechnoScore has consistently delivered robust and scalable solutions that drive business growth. The new design not only enhances user experience but also makes it easier for businesses to explore the full range of services, including Application Development, Software Product Engineering, QA and Testing, Staff Augmentation, AI/ML Development, Cloud Managed Services, eCommerce Development, Data Engineering, and DevOps Services and Solutions.

These expanded offerings allow clients to hire skilled developers and engineers who can deliver customized, impactful results across various digital landscapes.

Hiring Services

TechnoScore offers specialized hiring services to meet the diverse needs of businesses:

Hire Mobile App Developers for Android, iPhone, Xamarin, React Native, Cross Platform, Flutter, Blockchain, and IoT projects.

Hire eCommerce Developers with expertise in Magento, Shopify, OpenCart, WooCommerce, and nopCommerce.

Hire CMS Developers proficient in WordPress, Drupal, and Kentico.

Hire Full Stack Developers experienced in MEAN, MERN, NodeJS, Angular JS, React JS, and Vue JS.

Hire Web Developers skilled in PHP, Laravel, CakePHP, CodeIgniter, PWA, HTML5, .Net, and ASP.Net.

These hiring options ensure that businesses can find the right talent to execute their projects with precision, no matter the technology or platform.

“We are thrilled to launch a revamped website with user-friendly design and updated technology as per industry trends,” said Murli Pawar, VP of Technology at TechnoScore. “Our goal is to empower businesses by providing them with innovative web and mobile app development services that are seamlessly integrated into their operations. This redesign, coupled with our expanded range of services and specialized hiring options, will further solidify our position as a top-tier player among web and app development companies.”

With a team of seasoned professionals and a strong portfolio, TechnoScore continues to be the go-to choice for businesses seeking comprehensive digital solutions. The company’s commitment to quality, innovation, and client satisfaction is reflected in every project they undertake, from ideation to post-launch maintenance services.

Why choose TechnoScore?

The TechnoScore team has delivered 6000+ projects to clients across more than 45 countries, including the US, UK, Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Their custom web & app development services are trusted by businesses worldwide, including Fortune 500 companies.

200+ employee strength

1.5k+ satisfied global clients

98% client retention rate

For more information on TechnoScore’s services, please visit – https://www.technoscore.com/

About TechnoScore

TechnoScore is a CMMI level 3 and ISO certified web & mobile app development company. With 25+ years of IT experience and a commitment to excellence, TechnoScore helps businesses of all sizes achieve their digital transformation goals. Whether you’re looking to hire mobile app developers, web developers, eCommerce developers, or full-stack developers, TechnoScore delivers tailored solutions that drive success and growth.

