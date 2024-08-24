Innovative Water Canons for Aquatic Play from Empex Watertoys®

Water canons can be one of the most exciting additions to any spray park and Empex Watertoys® has outdone itself in designing one of the best water cannons for spray parks. Since its inception in 1986, Empex Watertoys® has been at the forefront of creating high-quality, innovative water features, and the new Water Canons further cement the company’s reputation for transcendence.

USA, 2024-Aug-24 — /EPR Network/ — Inspired by its rich legacy of high-quality aquatic play features, the water canons from Empex Watertoys® are designed to deliver thrilling water battles and engaging experiences for children and adults alike. Each canon is crafted using Empex’s signature nonferrous materials, ensuring durability and resistance to corrosion, even in harsh chlorinated environments. This commitment to quality is backed by Empex Watertoys®’ industry-leading lifetime corrosion warranty.

The Water Canons feature bold, vibrant colors and creative designs that enhance visual appeal and provide safe, tactile interactions for users. With larger pipe sizes and composite plastics, the canons offer a unique combination of strength and lightweight construction, making them easy to handle and install while reducing overall construction costs. A spokesperson from Empex Watertoys® says: “We have been delivering immaculate customer experiences since our very inception, and we strive to do so with top-notch products like water canons for splash pads at reasonable prices.”

