THE “MENORCA GROOVE” FESTIVAL CELEBRATES ITS 8TH EDITION

September 13-15, 2024, at Es Claustre, Mahón. Spain.

Paradise. Mediterranean. Concerts. Talks. Groove. Funk. Fusion. Reggae. Soul. Electronic.

The Menorca Groove Festival returns for its 8th edition, celebrating the Balearic gathering of danceable rhythms. The festival champions musical genres like reggae, funk, tribal music, soul, dub, and electronic, all set on the idyllic island of Menorca.

From September 13 to 15, staying true to its original philosophy, the lineup once again includes both emerging and established artists from the Balearic, national, and international scenes. This event promises to be a celebration of danceable music in the magical setting of Es Claustre, located in the historic center of the port of Mahón, Menorca, in the Balearic Islands of Spain.

This year, the festival proudly features Chilean singer Ana Tijoux, known for her unique style blending hip-hop with Latin American music, as the headliner of the 8th edition of the Menorca Groove Festival. The event will bring together several unique acts on the island of Menorca, such as Nickodemus, a DJ, and electronic music producer with global influences, and MIDI Jazz Club, a project that mixes jazz with electronic music. Also performing is Miguel Campello, known for his fusion of flamenco and contemporary music, as well as Jazz Magnetism, who will bring their jazzy style. Finally, Back Yaad and Hanakito will perform on Friday and Saturday nights, respectively, with their sets of dub, Latin, and Afrobeat music, in what promises to be an eclectic edition that once again celebrates the contribution of groove to our popular music.

As a new feature, the festival is reviving its professional workshops aimed at the educational sector within the music industry, the MENORCA TALKs. This section of the festival will kick off in September 2024 with panels such as “Music and Community: The Role of Music Education,” “From the Classroom to the Stage: Professional Preparation for Emerging Musicians,” and “Island Challenges: Hosting a Music Festival on an Island.”

Menorca Groove thanks the support of the Fundació Foment de Turisme de Menorca, Instituts d’Estudis Baleàrics, and Estrella Damm, as well as the collaboration of the Ajuntament de Maó, for making this 8th edition possible.

THE FULL PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE ON WWW:MENORCAGROOVE.COM