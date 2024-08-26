The Highly Publicized True-Crime Story “Finding Nicole” Lands Distribution after A Big Festival Run!

Los Angeles, CA, 2024-Aug-26 — /EPR Network/ — Based on the True story of Nicole Beverly as seen on “Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo – Til Death Do Us Part,” and the Top-Selling book with the same title about Nicole as she and her Children had to survive and overcome Domestic Violence.

Kaiti Wallen (Beneath Us All) leads the diverse cast as Nicole alongside an ensemble with Sean Whalen (Twister), Richard Tyson (Black Hawk Down), Shawntay Dalon (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson), Mari. G. (Tale of Tails) Blanca Blanco (Betrayed), Debra Lamb (Showdown in Yesteryears) Marcus Woods (Empire) and Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project) and was written by Geoffrey Calhoun and produced by Kaiti Wallen, Harley Wallen, Nicole Beverly, Joseph Williamson, Pierre Aristide (who also plays Officer Bobby), Jeff Berry, Painted Creek Productions and Lamont Martinez and more with Harley Wallen Directing the film.

Finding Nicole has been all over the world with lots of film festival accolades such as Winning the Audience Award at the notable LA Femme Awards and Kaiti Wallen being crowned Best Lead Actress by the widely popular ARFF Barcelona, as well as Best Feature Film at London Movie awards, Paris Film Awards, Sunny Side Up Film Festival, Hollywood Gold Awards, Cowpokes International Film Festival and many more.

Wallen said it was incredible to have Nicole Beverly herself on set to draw from for both my cast as well as myself and it was a magical beginning from the first time Wallen and Beverly met as Wallen’s past of growing up with Domestic Violence and he had never spoke up on the subject it simply felt like the right time to tell Nicole’s story as it was eerily familiar. If the case sounds familiar it’s because it’s one of the most popular episodes on Chris Cuomo’s “Inside Evil” and the case was highly publicized on NPR and other news outlets. With a True Crime Drama stamp on top of a very diverse cast it’s a film that’s likely to speak to a large audience as Domestic Violence is a Hot Topic as the statistics are heartbreaking. “It feels good to have a voice in the matter after being silent for so long” said Wallen “I wanted the reinactment feel to give it a rawness that we peek right into their lives and I feel it really does that thing audiences will relate!”

Freestyle Releasing is planning on releasing Finding Nicole the fall of 2024.