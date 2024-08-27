5G Infrastructure Market Is Driving the Digital Revolution

5G Infrastructure Industry Overview

The global 5G infrastructure market size was estimated at USD 16.69 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2024 to 2030. The growing mobile data traffic and the rise of smart cities with IoT applications are key factors that are fueling market growth. Moreover, increased government and telecom investments in 5G networks are expected to create growth opportunities for the market. The increasing demand for connected devices for uses like smart buildings and remote healthcare is also contributing to market growth. Worldwide data traffic, especially mobile data traffic, has increased at exponentially over the past few years.

According to the Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s Mobile Data Traffic Outlook report, at the end of 2023, total worldwide mobile data traffic (without traffic caused by fixed wireless access) reached 130 EB per month and is expected to increase by a factor of 3 to reach 403 EB per month by 2029.This growth in mobile data traffic, coupled with increasing preference for 5G networks, is creating significant opportunities for market growth. The growing number of smart cities in major countries, such as the U.S., Japan, China, Germany, Italy, the UK, and India, has increased the adoption of IoT technology for applications, such as transportation, energy management, and public safety & security.

To offer continuous connectivity for these mission-critical applications, various telecom providers invest in 5G network infrastructure across many cities in partnership with the local federal government. This private and government investment in deploying 5G network infrastructure significantly drives market growth. The rising demand for connected devices and the use of 5G IoT in Industry 4.0 are also among the significant factors driving the industry growth. 5G enables the most advanced network, designed to link nearly anything and everyone, including objects, machines, and gadgets.

These devices are utilized in fleet management, smart buildings, logistics, capabilities networks, smart agriculture, tracking, remote healthcare, traffic safety & control, smart grid automation, and various other applications. The growing adoption of these applications is driving market growth. Despite its growth potential, the market faces hurdles. Deploying a denser network with short-range small cells is costly, and securing permits for using street furniture like lamp posts can be expensive. In addition, the complex technical requirements and the lack of widespread adoption of applications that truly utilize 5G’s capabilities are factors that can slow down investments.

5G Infrastructure Market Segmentation

5G Infrastructure Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hardware

o Radio Access Network (RAN)

o Core Network

o Backhaul & Transport

o FrontHaul

o MidHaul

• Services

o Consulting

o Implementation & Integration

o Support & Maintenance

o Training & Education

5G Infrastructure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Pubic

• Private

5G Infrastructure Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Sub-6 GHz

o Low Band

o Mid Band

• mmWave

5G Infrastructure Network Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Standalone

• Non-standalone

5G Infrastructure Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Residential

• Enterprise/Corporate

• Smart City

• Industrial

• Energy & Utility

• Transportation & Logistics

• Public Safety & Defense

• Healthcare Facilities

• Retail

• Agriculture

• Others

5G Infrastructure Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Italy

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

o UAE

o South Africa

Key Companies profiled:

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Nokia Corporation

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

• ZTE Corporation

• NEC Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• CommScope Inc.

• Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

• Altiostar

• Airspan Networks

• Casa Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Mavenir

• Parallel Wireless

• JMA Wireless

• Ceragon

• Aviat Networks, Inc.

Key 5G Infrastructure Company Insights

• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson provides Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services across the globe. The company’s range of offerings spans various areas, including cloud software and services, networks, enterprise wireless solutions, global communications platforms, technologies, and new businesses, as well as IPR licensing

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. provides smart devices and information & communication technology components to communications service providers, government agencies, and business enterprises. The company carries out its business through five operating segments namely, Cloud Computing Business, Consumer Business, ICT Infrastructure Business, Intelligent Automotive Solution Business, and Digital Power Business

Recent Developments

• In October 2023, Nokia and Vodafone joined forces to pioneer a commercial 5G Open RAN trial in northern Italy. This pilot will leverage Nokia’s containerized baseband software running on Red Hat OpenShift, a leading hybrid cloud platform powered by Kubernetes. The software will be hosted on Dell PowerEdge XR8000 servers, specifically designed for mobile edge computing and optimized for Open RAN workloads. For Layer 1 processing, these servers will be equipped with a Smart Network Interface Card (NIC), co-developed by Marvell and Nokia. This collaboration signifies a major step towards a more open and flexible telecom network infrastructure

• In June 2023, Orange SA and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson signed a collaboration agreement and secured contracts for the installation and maintenance of 5G network infrastructure on high-speed rail lines across Spain. With this achievement, Orange SA solidifies its position as a leading contributor to the development and implementation of 5G networks

• In June 2023, Charter Communications, a U.S.-based telecom company, selected Nokia to supply 5G infrastructure for its Spectrum Mobile service. Under this agreement, Nokia will provide its AirScale product portfolio including 5G RAN, which will support Charter Communications’ desired 5G connectivity deployment and design. With this collaboration, Charter Communications aims to enhance its mobile services by delivering mobile traffic efficiently in key locations across its operational presence in 41 U.S. states. The agreement reflects Charter Communications’ commitment to offering its customers an exceptional 5G service experience