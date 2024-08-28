Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Advancements In Targeted Cancer Therapies

Antibody Drug Conjugates Industry Overview

The global antibody drug conjugates market size was estimated at USD 11.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2024 to 2030. This can be attributed to the presence of a robust R&D pipeline. This, coupled with the growing incidence of cancer and increased demand for low-toxicity & effective drugs, is expected to drive market growth. Some of the key Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) currently available in the market are Kadcyla (Genentech/Roche), Adcetris (Seattle Genetics), Enhertu (AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo), Besponsa (Pfizer), Mylotarg (Pfizer), and Polivy (Genentech/Roche). ADCs are a novel category of drugs composed of an antibody linked-via a chemical linker-to a cytotoxic drug.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market

Conventional chemotherapy is intended to eradicate fast-growing tumor cells. However, it can also damage healthy proliferating cells, which may produce undesirable effects. In contrast, ADC is designed to upsurge the efficacy of treatment and decrease systemic toxicity. In this market, the landscape is influenced by reimbursement policies, a crucial factor in developed economies. The production and research costs of ADC drugs are high compared to conventional treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies and chemotherapy. This results in a higher overall treatment cost, which poses a challenge for reimbursement coverage. For instance, a negative review was given by the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics in Ireland in February 2020 for Roche’s Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine).

The review was based on the drug’s perceived low cost-effectiveness, indicating a potential trend where expensive ADC treatments may face obstacles in gaining reimbursement approval. This dynamic highlights the delicate balance between innovation, cost, and access to cutting-edge medical solutions in the market. In contrast, some countries considered such costly ADC drugs for reimbursement due to high disease prevalence. In April 2021, the UK’s Cancer Drug Fund approved Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for the reimbursement of Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC) treatment. However, countries, such as Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales, are yet to provide reimbursement approval for the same. The lack of availability of reimbursement policies in developing economies, such as India and China, might restrict market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Pharmaceuticals Industry Research Reports.

• The global angina pectoris drugs market size was valued at USD 11.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. Advancements in personalized cardiovascular medicine and novel drug delivery systems are driving market expansion.

• The global pediatric vaccines market size was valued at USD 44.87 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. This is due to increased awareness of the benefits of vaccines worldwide, resulting in higher demand for childhood vaccines.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibody drug conjugates market based on application, product, target, technology, and region:

Antibody Drug Conjugates Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Blood Cancer

o Leukemia

o Lymphoma

o Multiple Myeloma

• Breast Cancer

• Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

• Other Cancer

Antibody Drug Conjugates Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Kadcyla

• Enhertu

• Adcetris

• Padcev

• Trodelvy

• Polivy

• Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Target Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• HER2

• CD22

• CD30

• Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Type

o Cleavable Linker

o Non-cleavable Linker

o Linkerless

• Linker Technology Type

o VC

o Sulfo-SPDB

o VA

o Hydrazone

o Others

• Payload Technology

o MMAE

o MMAF

o DM4

o Camptothecin

o Others

Antibody Drug Conjugates Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Order a free sample PDF of the Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies profiled:

• Seagen, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

• AstraZeneca

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Astellas Pharma, Inc.

• ADC Therapeutics SA

Recent Developments

• In January 2024, Celltrion, Inc., and WuXi XDC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for integrated services for ADCs, which includes the development & manufacturing of ADCs

• In January 2024, Jonhson & Johnson Services, Inc., acquired Ambrx Biopharma, Inc., which has a proprietary ADC technology to develop next-generation novel ADCs for the treatment of cancers. J&J aims to focus on its portfolio of prostate cancer while making use of this proprietary technology

• In January 2024, MediLink Therapeutics and F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. entered into a license agreement and collaboration to develop a next-generation ADC, YL211

• In October 2023, BioNTech entered a licensing agreement with MediLink Therapeutics for an antibody-drug conjugate targeting HER3 in cancers. BioNTech paid MediLink USD70 million upfront, with potential milestone-based payments of up to USD 1 billion. The deal grants BioNTech global rights for development, manufacturing, and commercialization, while MediLink retains rights in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. This collaboration highlights the growing significance of ADCs in cancer treatment, with the financial infusion reflecting industry confidence in the potential therapeutic impact

• In July 2023, BeiGene secured an exclusive option for the global license of an investigational ADC. This move is set to shape the market landscape as it allows DualityBio to sustain its preclinical research activities and provide support for the Investigational New Drug filing. This strategic acquisition is indicative of the evolving dynamics in the ADC market, reflecting a potential shift in the competitive landscape