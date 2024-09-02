Current Transducer Market Trends: Innovations in Industrial Automation Technologies

The global current transducer market size is expected to reach USD 856.57 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary driver for market growth is the propelling demand for consumer electronics like laptops, wearable devices, and smartphones. These devices need current transducers for efficient management of power consumption and improved battery life.

The transition to advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and electric vehicles (EVs) require accurate current sensing for ensuring better functioning of batteries, electronic control units, and motors. The efforts to reduce emissions and achieve fuel efficiency in traditional vehicles have resulted in a surge in the use of current transducers for optimizing power distribution and engine performance.

With the global emphasis on energy conservation and efficiency, the demand for current transducers is on the rise. These sensors are critical in monitoring and managing energy consumption in various applications, from industrial machinery to household appliances. They help in optimizing energy usage, detecting anomalies, and preventing equipment failures by providing precise current measurements. Integration of current transducers with IoT and IoT devices opens opportunities for remote monitoring and data analysis in various applications. This can be seen in smart grids, predictive maintenance for industrial machinery, and even building automation for improved energy management.

Current Transducer Market Report Highlights:

The direct current sensing method held the largest revenue share, 67.79%, in 2023. The rapid development of renewable energy systems, such as solar and wind power, has surged the demand for efficient DC sensing. The optimal functioning of these systems often requires precise monitoring and control of DC currents to obtain maximum performance and integration with the grid.

In terms of loop type, the closed loop type held the largest revenue share of 61.33% in 2023. This large share is due to the crucial role played by closed-loop current transducers in various applications due to their ability to provide precise and reliable current measurements.

Based on technology, the isolated current transducers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 71.2% in 2023. These sensors are essential in applications requiring high accuracy and safety due to their ability to provide electrical isolation between the input and output.

The analog output segment held the largest revenue share of 59.54% in 2023. These output transducers are known for their high precision and reliability in measuring current. This makes them ideal for applications requiring accurate current sensing, such as in industrial automation and process control.

The automotive end-user segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030. The shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) has significantly increased the demand for current transducers.

Current Transducer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global current transducer market based on current sensing method, loop type, technology, output, end use, and region:

Current Transducer Current Sensing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Direct Current Sensing In-Direct Current Sensing

Current Transducer Loop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Open Loop Closed Loop

Current Transducer Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Isolated Current transducers Non-Isolated Current transducers

Current Transducer Output Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Analog Digital

Current Transducer End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Automotive Consumer Electronics Telecom & Networking Healthcare Industrial Energy & Power Others (Aerospace & Defense, Railways, Building Automation)

Current Transducer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Italy Spain France Russia Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE



List of Key Players in the Current Transducer Market

ABB

Texas Instrument Inc.

Johnson Control Inc

Topstek Inc

Veris industries

NK Technologies

CR Magnetic

Siemens AG

Hobart

Johnson controls FDC

