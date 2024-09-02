Urinary Catheters Market Exploring Advancements In Technology And Patient Care

Urinary Catheters Industry Overview

The global urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. An increase in the number of patients suffering from Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and blockages in the urethra, rising cases of tumors in the urinary tract or reproductive organs, and the rapidly growing geriatric population are some of the key factors driving the market growth. A urinary catheter is a partially flexible tube for draining urine from the bladder.

The materials that are used in the manufacturing of these catheters include plastic, rubber, and silicon. Doctors recommend the use of urinary catheters in the case of Urinary Incontinence (UI), urinary retention, prostate surgery, or other medical conditions, such as spinal cord injury, multiple sclerosis, or dementia.

The COVID-19 is expected to have a positive impact on catheters market. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, in 2020, both urinary catheter and central line Standardized Utilization Ratio (SUR) increased during the COVID-19 outbreak. From 0.88 before the COVID-19 pandemic to 0.92 during the outbreak, the central line SUR increased by 4.9%. SUR of urinary catheters increased by 7.4% during the pandemic, from 0.79 before COVID-19 to 0.84 after COVID-19. This is projected to boost market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the pandemic has brought attention to the critical need for infection prevention. As a result, several manufacturers are developing products such as coated urine catheters with temperature monitoring to ICU patients as a stronger protection against secondary infections, which is expected to boost market growth. For instance, in February 2021, Health Canada has approved Bactiguard’s urine catheter with temperature sensor for infection prevention. COVID-19 prompted the approval because Bactiguard’s catheters can lower the incidence of secondary infections in critically ill patients, boosting market growth.

In addition, adoption of teleconsultation services by patients with urological conditions is encouraged by the governments of different countries to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Many patients have adopted online counseling for their health-related concerns. Many market players are launching platforms to provide online counseling and guidance to patients who cannot visit healthcare facilities for treatment. For instance, in India, Friends, the adult diaper brand from Nobel Hygiene launched a new campaign asking everyone to identify the symptoms as they spend more time at home during the lockdown. This campaign highlights the issue of urinary incontinence that is faced by the elderly in the families and offers telematic assistance to continue taking care of patients suffering from urinary incontinence. Such factors are expected to positively impact the demand of urinary catheters over the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of urological disorders, such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and kidney stones, which lead to bladder dysfunction are some of the major factors that are anticipated to drive the product demand globally. The rising number of patients suffering from such urinary dysfunctions requires catheterization for the management & drainage of urine and, thus, demand for these products is expected to advance the market. For instance, as per the National Health Service (NHS) England, around 61% of the male population and around 34% of women are suffering from lower urinary tract conditions. Furthermore, according to Phoenix Physical Therapy, 200 million people are affected by UI worldwide. Thus, the rising incidence of urological dysfunctions and related surgeries has augmented the demand for urinary catheters for post-operative convenience. This is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Urinary retention due to bladder neck obstruction, neurological abnormalities, and posterior urethral stricture is more common. Intermittent catheterization is covered by Medicare and Medicaid when the basic criteria for reimbursement are met. The Medicaid program reimburses a patient for 120 intermittent catheters per month. The reimbursement covers straight, coude, catheters kits, and various brands of catheters with hydrophilic & antimicrobial coatings, whereas the Medicare program allows reimbursement for a maximum of 200 sterile and single-use intermittent catheters per month.

Urinary Catheters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global urinary catheters market based on product, application, type, gender, end-user, and region:

Urinary Catheters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Intermittent Catheters

• Foley/ Indwelling Catheters

• External Catheters

Urinary Catheters Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Benign Prostate Hyperplasia & Prostate Surgeries

• Urinary Incontinence

• Spinal Cord Injury

• Others

Urinary Catheters Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Coated Catheters

• Uncoated Catheters

Urinary Catheters Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Male

• Female

Urinary Catheters End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Long-Term Care Facilities

• Others

Urinary Catheters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Thailand

• Latin America

o Mexico

o Brazil

o Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• Hollister, Inc.

• Medtronic PLC

• Boston Scientific Corp.

• BD (C.R. Bard, Inc.)

• Cook Medical

• ConvaTec, Inc.

• Teleflex, Inc.

• Coloplast

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• J and M Urinary Catheters LLC.