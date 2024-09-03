Global Aircraft Tire Market Anticipated to Hit USD 3.3 Billion by 2033, Driven by a 6.2% CAGR

The global aircraft tire market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand to USD 3.3 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the forecast period.

This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for next-generation aircraft in both the commercial and military sectors, as well as an increase in aircraft procurement. The surge in air travel is boosting the need for new aircraft, which subsequently raises the demand for aircraft tires. Additionally, growing investments in the air defense sector, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, are anticipated to further fuel market growth during this period.

Innovations in tire manufacturing technologies, including the use of advanced materials such as synthetic elastomer rubber and cross-linkable rubber, are improving tire durability and enhancing fuel efficiency by reducing tire weight. The increased demand for aircraft for both combat and non-combat missions, along with significant government investments in aviation infrastructure, is also expected to propel market expansion.

The current increase in air travel demand is leading to higher production of new aircraft to meet passenger needs, which in turn is accelerating the demand for aircraft tires. Moreover, rising military expenditures on advanced aircraft in both developed and emerging markets are contributing to this trend. The growing need for cost-effective aircraft tires is expected to further drive market growth throughout the forecast period