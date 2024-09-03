Global Aircraft Tire Market Anticipated to Hit USD 3.3 Billion by 2033, Driven by a 6.2% CAGR

Aircraft Tire Market
The global aircraft tire market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand to USD 3.3 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the forecast period.

This growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for next-generation aircraft in both the commercial and military sectors, as well as an increase in aircraft procurement. The surge in air travel is boosting the need for new aircraft, which subsequently raises the demand for aircraft tires. Additionally, growing investments in the air defense sector, driven by escalating geopolitical tensions, are anticipated to further fuel market growth during this period.

Innovations in tire manufacturing technologies, including the use of advanced materials such as synthetic elastomer rubber and cross-linkable rubber, are improving tire durability and enhancing fuel efficiency by reducing tire weight. The increased demand for aircraft for both combat and non-combat missions, along with significant government investments in aviation infrastructure, is also expected to propel market expansion.

The current increase in air travel demand is leading to higher production of new aircraft to meet passenger needs, which in turn is accelerating the demand for aircraft tires. Moreover, rising military expenditures on advanced aircraft in both developed and emerging markets are contributing to this trend. The growing need for cost-effective aircraft tires is expected to further drive market growth throughout the forecast period

Key Takeaways from the Aircraft Tire Market Report:

  • The United States aircraft tire market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
  • The market in Germany is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.
  • By sales channel, the aftermarket sales segment is projected to grow with an impressive CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
  • The market in China is expected to grow with a significant CAGR of 6.3% throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:
The market for aircraft tires is highly competitive, with numerous prominent industry players making substantial investments in their production.

The key industry players are Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Dunlop Aircraft Tyres Limited, Petlas Tire Corporation, Aviation Tires & Treads, Polymer Enterprises Inc., Michelin, Maxam Tire International, Specialty Tires of America.

Some recent developments in the market are:

  • Bridgestone announced its plans to streamline the manufacturing of aircraft tire retreading in the Asia-Pacific region in July 2022. To enhance efficiency, they consolidated production at their Chonburi, Thailand facility (BAMT), which already produces retreaded aircraft tires, incorporating operations from Bridgestone Aircraft Tire Company Asia (BAA).
  • In May 2022, Shuguang Rubber Industry Research & Design Institute, a subsidiary of ChemChina specializing in aircraft tires, was meant to join forces with engineering company Haohua Chemical Science & Technology to establish a state-of-the-art production facility for civil aviation tires.
  • In June 2020, a collaboration between Japan Airlines and Bridgestone Corporation was announced, focusing on the implementation of tire wear prediction technologies.
  • In April 2022, Goodyear Tires made an exciting announcement to produce military aircraft tires using a unique and sustainable source of rubber derived from dandelions. As part of their commitment to using eco-friendly materials, Goodyear will harness natural rubber derived from the Taraxacum kok-saghyz species of dandelions for the manufacturing of these tires.

More Valuable Insights Available:
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global aircraft tire market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the aircraft tire market, the market is segmented on the basis of aircraft type, ply type, sales channel and region.

Aircraft Tire Market Segmentation:

By Aircraft Type:

  • Small Widebody Aircraft
  • Medium/ Large Widebody Aircraft
  • Narrowbody Aircraft
  • Propeller Aircraft
  • Helicopter
  • Defense and Homeland Security Aircraft
  • Freighters

By Ply Type:

  • Bias Ply
  • Radial Ply

By Sales Channel:

  • OEM
  • Aftermarket

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

