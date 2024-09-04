Aptamers Market Analysis: Insights Into Growth Drivers And Challenges

Aptamers Industry Overview

The global aptamers market size was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.54% from 2023 to 2030. Recent advancements in the generation, purification, and drug delivery for killing target cells have attracted the attention of many researchers towards aptamers due to the competitive advantages associated with them. Some of the advantages include small molecular size, low immunogenicity, low cost of manufacturing, and lesser side effects compared to antibodies; may fuel the R&D of novel aptamers, thereby driving market growth. Despite significant efforts, there are currently no highly effective treatments available against COVID-19 infections due to a large number of genetic mutations. However, biotechnological approaches appear to be promising in the treatment of COVID-19.

Consequently, nucleic-acid based aptamers & peptide aptamers might be effective against treating COVID-19 infection. Thus, various initiatives are being undertaken by the government to boost the R&D of novel treatment for COVID-19. For instance, in September 2020, the Department of Community & Economic Development awarded a contract of USD 320,000 to Aptagen LLC for the research and development of novel treatment for the COVID-19.

The aptamers based diagnostic kits and assays developed by using SELEX technology have the ability to develop high-affinity neutralizers and bioprobes for monitoring SARS-COV-2 & COVID-19 biomarkers. Therefore, the introduction of diagnostic kits in the market for disease diagnosis is projected to drive market growth. For instance, in December 2021, Achiko AG received approval from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia for Aptamex, a COVID-19 diagnostic kit. Aptamex is a second-generation diagnostic kit developed by using DNA aptamer-based technology that is a cost-effective, chemically synthesized, and an emerging diagnostic kit for healthcare.

Aptamers based diagnostic products are the preferred choice among diagnostic and pathology labs for the diagnosis of disease at the cellular level due to their small size, high specificity, selectivity, and efficacy. Thus, increasing prevalence of diseases such as cancer, CVD, and AMD may increase the footfall of patients in labs for the diagnosis of these diseases, consequently, increasing demand for aptamer based diagnostic products. According to Cancer Research UK estimates, around 27.5 million people are expected to be diagnosed with cancer by 2040.

In March 2022, SomaLogic announced the initiation of assaying samples using SomaScan Assay for the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer and Nutrition (EPIC) study by analyzing 210 million protein measurements from 30,000 samples. This will help researchers in predicting cancer by better understanding its nature, which in turn may contribute in market growth by addressing the increased demand.

As of now, Macugen developed by Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (currently commercialized by Bausch Health Companies Inc.) is only the U.S. FDA approved (2004) therapeutic aptamer available in the market. It is used for the treatment of age-related muscular degeneration disorder (AMD). Technological advancements in research encourage scientists’ attention towards the development of novel aptamer based therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Currently, there are a number of products under different clinical trials including Zimura developed by IVERIC Bio, Inc., for the treatment of patients with drug AMD. Thus, expected approval of this drug may boost the growth of the market over the period.

Aptamers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aptamers market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Aptamers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Nucleic Acid Aptamer

• Peptide Aptamer

Aptamers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• Diagnostics

• Therapeutics

• Research & Development

• Others

Aptamers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Key Companies profiled:

• SomaLogic

• Aptamer Group

• Aptadel Therapeutics

• Base Pair Biotechnologies

• Noxxon Pharma

• Vivonics Inc.

• Aptagen, LLC

• TriLink Biotechnologies

• Altermune LLC

• AM Biotechnologies