CRISPR & Cas genes market Current and Future Trends in Market Demand: Growth Analysis 2024-2032

The CRISPR & Cas genes market size is projected to be valued at USD 1.60 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise to USD 7.24 billion by 2029. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Various factors propelling the demand for CRISPR & Cas genes include:

Global market expansion is driven by significant financing raised by major companies in the industry to support the research and advancement of the CRISPR Cas9 gene-editing technique.

Because CRISPR/Cas genes are now the easiest, most versatile, and precise method of genetic engineering, there is a growing demand for these genes in the scientific community.

The development of technology and growing acceptance in a number of biotechnological fields, including healthcare and epigenetics research, human germline alteration, and the provision of a tool for descriptive and analytical plant genome formatting, are expected to drive the growth of the gene market over the projected period.

What Are CRISPR & Cas Genes?

Prokaryotes, archaea, and bacteria possess an adaptive protection system called CRISPR-Cas, which protects them from phages, viruses, and other foreign hereditary material. Xenopus laevis, bacteria, tobacco yeast, arabidopsis, Caenorhabditis elegans, sorghum, rice, Drosophila, rat, zebrafish, mouse, pig, rabbit, dog, monkey, and sheep, as well as a variety of human cell lines, including stem cells, adult cells, and tumor cells, have all been subjected to extensive usage of CRISPR-Cas techniques thus far as a quick and effective tool for genome editing. It is a blessing in the medical area, utilized to create genetically modified creatures and treat a variety of genetic illnesses.

Top Companies:

The industry is marked by fierce competition, and the leading companies rely on cutting-edge technology, superior goods, and a strong brand identity to boost sales. Some of the leading companies in the CRISPR & Cas genes market:

Add gene

AstraZeneca plc. Beam Therapeutics

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Cellectis

CRISPR Therapeutics

Cibus

Danaher Corporation

Editas Medicine Inc.

eGenesis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GenScript

Hera Bio Labs

Horizon Discovery Group plc

Inscripta Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Regional Landscape:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Growth Drivers:

Technological Innovations: Continuous advancements in CRISPR technology, such as enhanced precision, reduced off-target effects, and the development of novel Cas proteins, are major growth drivers.

Increasing Research Funding: Substantial investments by governmental and private entities in genomic research and CRISPR technology are accelerating market growth.

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders: The increasing incidence of genetic diseases necessitates effective treatment options, boosting the demand for CRISPR-based therapies.

Agricultural Advancements: The use of CRISPR for developing genetically modified crops with desirable traits like pest resistance, higher yield, and stress tolerance is expanding its applications in agriculture.

Opportunities:

Therapeutic Development: Expanding the range of CRISPR-based therapies for various diseases, including cancer and cardiovascular conditions, presents significant growth opportunities.

Agricultural Expansion: Utilizing CRISPR to develop climate-resilient crops and improve animal breeding programs offers substantial market potential.

Integration with Other Technologies: Combining CRISPR with technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation sequencing (NGS), and bioinformatics can enhance the efficiency and scope of gene editing applications.

Emerging Markets: Adoption of CRISPR technology in emerging markets, driven by improvements in healthcare infrastructure and increasing research activities, provides growth prospects.

Segmental Breakdown:

The CRISPR & Cas genes market is mainly segmented on the basis of product & service, application, end-use, and geographic region. Based on the application analysis, in the global market, the biomedical category held 86.5% of the revenue share in 2020. The primary factor influencing the exceptional income in this field of study is the growing application of CRISPR and Cas gene-editing tools in several biomedical fields.

Furthermore, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% in the global market, per end-use research. Pharmaceutical companies are using CRISPR-Cas9 more and more to develop superior biological forms used for human ailments in shorter amounts of time and to speed up the identification and validation of the newest therapeutic goals.

