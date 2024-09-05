Semiconductor Packaging Market Expansion: Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The global semiconductor packaging market size is expected to reach USD 78.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing demand for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) has spurred innovation in semiconductor packaging. These industries require compact, efficient, and reliable packaging solutions to meet their performance and thermal management needs. Companies like TSMC and Intel are investing heavily in semiconductor solutions for these markets, driving advancements in 3D packaging, organic substrates, and specialized resins.

The manufacturing base, government support, and investments in semiconductor technologies in Asia Pacific are some of the major market drivers. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Taiwan’s TSMC are expanding their packaging facilities to meet growing demand. India’s semiconductor industry is also rapidly growing, driven by government incentives and investments from companies like Vedanta and Foxconn. The market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to advanced technology, R&D investments, and companies like Intel, Qualcomm, and Texas Instruments. The CHIPS Act further supports this growth by boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The market has been experiencing a surge in activity, fueled by both circular economy initiatives and material innovations. This dynamic landscape has witnessed a flurry of new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and expansions from key players. Companies are investing in research and development to develop sustainable packaging solutions that reduce waste and improve efficiency. This competitive environment is driving innovation and ensuring a continuous supply of advanced packaging technologies to meet the growing demands of various industries.

Semiconductor Packaging Market Report Highlights:

Based on material, organic substrate dominated the market in 2023 with a share of over 41.5% due to their cost-effectiveness and electrical performance. High demand from the electronics and communication industries is also fueling their growth

The traditional packaging segment held the largest market share of over 52.5% in 2023 due to its use in electronics and automotive. Its cost-effectiveness and established manufacturing processes make it a popular choice

Consumer electronics dominated the end use with the largest revenue market share of over 43.8% in 2023 due to high semiconductor usage in devices like smartphones. The trend toward miniaturization drives demand for advanced packaging

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of over 53% in 2023 due to its strong electronics manufacturing base and investments in semiconductor technologies. Several Chinese firms are expanding their packaging facilities to meet the growing market demand

Semiconductor Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global semiconductor packaging market based on material, technology, end use, and region:

Semiconductor Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Organic Substrate

Bonding Wire

Leadframes

Encapsulation Resins

Ceramic Package

Die Attach Material

Thermal Interface Materials

Solder Balls

Others

Semiconductor Packaging Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Advanced Packaging Flip Chip SIP 5D/3D Embedded Die Fan-in Wafer Level Packaging (FI-WLP) Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FO-WLP)

Traditional Packaging

Semiconductor Packaging End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Aerospace & Defence

Others

Semiconductor Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea



Central & South America

Brazil Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Israel UAE South Africa



List of Key Players in the Semiconductor Packaging Market

ASE

Amkor Technology

JCET Group

Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd.

Powertech Technology Inc.

Tianshui Huatian Technology Co. Ltd

Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd

UTAC

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CHIPBOND Technology Corporation

Intel Corporation

Samsung

Unisem (M) Berhad

Camtek

LG Chem

