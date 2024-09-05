Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Innovations 2030: Features That Enhance Safety

The global automotive instrument cluster market size is expected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Instrument cluster design is being impacted by growing environmental sustainability concerns and the introduction of stricter emission regulations. Fuel-efficient driving is encouraged by the inclusion of features such as eco-driving indicators and real-time fuel usage displays in modern clusters. By encouraging drivers to drive more sustainably, these features help to lower emissions and increase fuel efficiency.

Advanced digital clusters are replacing conventional analog clusters in systems. It is predicted that digitization in the automotive business will drive global trends in the automotive instrument cluster market due to the industry’s quick adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Many manufacturers are implementing innovative technologies to give digital instrument clusters a sporty and appealing appearance in response to the growing demand for attractive and sporty clusters. Leading automakers including Audi, BMW, Aston Martin, Mercedes Benz, and Ferrari have integrated digital clusters into their cars since they are now an essential part of the cars. Furthermore, the growing global demand for luxury, comfort, and stress-free driving is fueling the expansion of the digital automobile instrument cluster market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Automotive Instrument Cluster Market

The market for digital type instrument clusters is anticipated to increase as a result of the electric vehicle sales’ explosive rise. Better visual displays are being used by manufacturers in digital instrument clusters to improve user experience. Advanced visual digital systems are becoming more popular in the market as a result of the development. The dashboard and display both look better with the graphic display, which makes things easier to see and understand. It is projected that as car LCDs and LEDs get larger and more resolution-capable, there will be a greater requirement for digital systems to satisfy the growing need for highly visible design on a large screen. Therefore, one of the main factors driving this market is the demand for better graphic displays.

Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Report Highlights:

The hybrid segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for more than 63% share of global revenue. Hybrid instrument clusters offer a range of benefits, including enhanced customization, better aesthetics, and the ability to display a wide variety of information

Passenger cars dominated the market in 2023. Automotive instrument clusters play a crucial role in passenger cars, providing drivers with essential information for safe and efficient driving. These clusters display vital data such as speed, fuel levels, engine temperature, and warning indicators, ensuring the driver is always aware of the vehicle’s status

North America automotive instrument cluster market is expected to witness steady growth from 2024 to 2030. The growing demand for electric vehicles in the region is a major driver, as EVs require advanced instrument clusters to display crucial data such as battery status and range

Browse more reports published by Grand View Research.

Luxury SUV Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vehicle Type (Compact, Mid Size, Full Size), By Propulsion Type (ICE, Electric), By Region (North America, Europe), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), By Type, By Industry Vertical (Commercial, Defense), By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024 – 2030

List of Key Players in the Automotive Instrument Cluster Market

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

JP Minda Group

Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pricol Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Simco Ltd.

Valid Manufacturing Ltd.

Visteon Corporation

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Explore Horizon, the world’s most expansive market research database