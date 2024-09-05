Small Gas Engine Market Trends: Innovations in Efficiency and Performance

The global small gas engine market size is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by the rising demand for outdoor power equipment, such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, trimmers, and portable generators. Furthermore, the growing construction industry, particularly in emerging markets, is fueling the market demand. In addition, the increasing popularity of gardening and landscaping has boosted the demand for lawnmowers and other small gas-powered tools.

The rising demand for gardening and landscaping activities, the growth of the construction industry, and the rising need for portable power solutions are driving market expansion. The increasing preference for gardening activities and the rising need for efficient and cost-effective gardening tools have been major drivers for the market. Small gas-powered lawnmowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and leaf blowers are in high demand for residential and commercial landscaping and lawn care. The demand for small gas engines is further fueled by technological advancements in engine design and efficiency and the increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel economy. The growth of outdoor recreational activities and the expansion of the construction sector are also expected to contribute to market growth.

The high-performance and fuel-efficient small gas engines in residential, commercial, and industrial applications are also contributing to market growth. Furthermore, advancements in engine technology and the development of low-emission and high-efficiency engines present significant opportunities for market expansion. Small gas engines power a variety of construction equipment, such as concrete mixers, compactors, and portable generators. The growth in construction activities, particularly in emerging markets, has fuelled the demand for small, reliable, and fuel-efficient gas-powered tools and equipment.

Small Gas Engine Market Report Highlights:

Based on equipment, the lawnmower segment accounted for over 35% of the global revenue in 2023 . Lawnmowers require small, lightweight, and fuel-efficient engines, which makes small gas engines ideal for this application.

Lawnmowers require small, lightweight, and fuel-efficient engines, which makes small gas engines ideal for this application. Based on engine displacement, the 101 cc to 400 cc segment accounted for 43.0% of the revenue share in 2023. The increasing adoption of these engines is driven by their efficiency, versatility, and ability to power a wide range of equipment.

Based on application, the gardening segment accounted for 48.7% of the global market revenue share in 2023. Small gas engines are extensively used in gardening equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, and trimmers.

North America region held the highest revenue in 2023. This is driven by the presence of well-established gardening and landscaping industries and the increasing focus on home improvement and outdoor recreational activities.

Small Gas Engine Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global small gas engine market report based on equipment, engine displacement, application, and region:

Small Gas Engine Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Lawnmower Portable Generator Leaf Blower Pressure Washer Chainsaw Others

Small Gas Engine Displacement Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) 20-100 CC 101-450 CC 451- 650 CC

Small Gas Engine Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Construction Gardening Industrial

Small Gas Engine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



List of Key Players in the Small Engine Market

Briggs & Stratton

Kohler Energy

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUBOTA Corporation.

Liquid Combustion Technology, LLC

Kipor Power

Champion Power Equipment

SUBARU CORPORATION

Lifan Power USA

MARUYAMA MFg.,Co. Inc.

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

BISON Machinery

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

